LUDWIG+ Named Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers

The woman-owned agency awarded top honor by ANA and recognized for several additional industry awards

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Small Agency of the Year (Silver) by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) during its annual B2 Awards show. This acknowledgement by ANA further solidifies LUDWIG+’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the advertising industry and marks the agency’s impressive growth since its inception.

ANA’s annual B2 Awards honor top-tier, impactful and groundbreaking campaigns in business-to-business (B2B) marketing, highlighting creative concepts with a strong emphasis on tangible business results. The top agency of the year distinction is given to agencies that maintain a high-level of excellence, represent a diverse portfolio of expertise and showcase the successful development of business marketing solutions in B2B marketing. This is LUDWIG+’s second time being awarded this honor, the first being in 2022.

LUDWIG+ was further recognized at The Adcraft Club of Detroit’s annual D Show ceremony, where the agency was nominated for a number of industry awards. D Show recognizes the depth of creative talent in the Detroit, Michigan region, honoring conceptually amazing and well-executed achievements across all forms of emerging media. These accolades serve as a testament to LUDWIG+’s dedication to creativity, quality and unparalleled client service. The agency was honored for their work in the following categories:

“We are incredibly honored to be named Small Agency of the Year by ANA and to receive multiple honors at this year’s D Show ceremony. These recognitions reflect the hard work, talent, and passion of our team at LUDWIG+,” said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. “Our agency continues to set new standards within the industry to deliver exceptional results for our clients while fostering a culture of creativity. We are so excited to see what the future holds for LUDWIG+.”

ANA also commended LUDWIG+ for its “Eyes Up Here” campaign with Pink Fund, which was awarded Gold in the Brand Purpose category. This category highlights the most effective use of brand purpose to create an exceptionally positive impact on the market standing of a brand, product or service. The “Eyes Up Here” campaign was also named Purpose-Led Campaign of the Year (Gold) by AdAge for the 2023 Marketing Impact Awards.

The 2024 B2 Awards ceremony took place on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Ritz Carlton in Naples, Florida during the ANA Masters of B2B Marketing Conference. For more details and the full list of winners, please visit the 2024 B2 Award Winners page here. For a full list of winners from The Adcraft Club of Detroit’s D Show, please visit the official D Show 2024 awards page here.

For more information on LUDWIG+ and their services, please visit www.ludwigplus.com.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches – brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, technology, product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Learn more at www.ludwigplus.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Smith

ssmith@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ludwig-named-small-agency-of-the-year-by-the-association-of-national-advertisers-302173333.html

SOURCE LUDWIG+