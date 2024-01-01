New York Times Bestselling Author of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Publishes Corgi Picture Book with Michael Sampson Books

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#activities—New York Times bestselling author Laura Numeroff and illustrator Masha Sudovykh spotlight the special bond between mother and son in their new picture book, Max and Mama (Michael Sampson Books; available now). Sudovykh’s warmly rendered corgi illustrations are the perfect counterpart to Numeroff’s playful writing style, pairing early childhood literacy with chronological daily activities. Max and Mama encourages young readers not to give up; to discard their training wheels and celebrate the loving bond shared with family.





“[A] cozy snapshot of dog devotion,”—Publishers Weekly

“ It’s four ears and two tails up for this sweet story about a Mother Corgi and her pup … or should it be, four woofs and a biscuit? I loved it.” —Judy Schachner, Award-Winning, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author–Illustrator of the Skippyjon Jones Series

“ With this vibrant and endearing story, Numeroff and Sudovykh treat us to the joys of a young corgi pup learning how to ride a bicycle while spending the day with his mom.” —Eric Rohmann, Caldecott Medalist and Creator of Bone Dog, a Horn Book and School Library Journal Best Picture Book of the Year

“Max and Mama is a frap-tastic addition to any bookshelf. It’s a heartwarming tail that gives you all the warm fuzzies of a paw-fect day spent with fur-amily.” —Cynthia Lee, Founder and CEO of Corgi Con

Laura Numeroff is best known for the series based on her book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, which has sold over 72 million copies and has been adapted into an Amazon animated TV series. The fourth book, If You Take a Mouse to the Movies, was on the New York Times Best Seller list for five months — spending nine weeks at number one. Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Lebron James have proclaimed books from the If You Give series as some of their all-time favorites. Even First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush have featured If You Give a Mouse a Cookie during White House Easter celebrations. If You Take a Mouse to the Movies has a special dedicated statue at the George W. Bush Presidential Library, showcasing the continued admiration of Numeroff’s storytelling.

Contacts

Media Contact: Amy.Goppert@theagencyatbb.com