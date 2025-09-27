Why Students and Digital Nomads Rely on the TESSAN 140W Universal Travel Adapter

TESSAN, which is a global leader in travel power solutions, is today seeing the launch of its 140W Universal Travel Adapter , which is a next-generation charging solution for today’s mobile lifestyle. Also coinciding with this is the company’s new “100 TESSAN Travelers” campaign, which puts forth real stories of individuals TESSAN products have taken on a journey across the world.

The new adapter from TESSAN is of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which in turn gives higher efficiency and faster charging in a smaller package. TESSAN has included three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one universal AC outlet, which together support multi-device charging in over 150 countries. The company designed this for digital nomads, frequent fliers, families, and business professionals, which was done by combining portability with advanced safety features that include dual 10A auto-resetting fuses for reliable protection.

Meeting the Demands of Modern Travel

At present, which is a time of international travel’s comeback, TESSAN introduces the 140W Universal Travel Adapter. It is seen that travelers are packing more electronic devices as they go out, which includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, and cameras. From industry reports it is seen that the average international traveler is now at least bringing along four personal electronic devices. This has in turn created a great demand for compact, high-power, and versatile charging solutions.

TESSAN has always been at the wheel of improving global travel experiences. With the TESSAN 140W Universal Travel Adapter, the company is addressing the technical issues of today’s go-getter travelers and at the same time telling their stories through the 100 TESSAN Travelers campaign. It is about more than just charging; it is about empowering travel experiences.

The device features 140W fast charging, which in turn charges laptops, tablets, and even high-capacity power banks in no time, thus reducing downtime for travelers with tight schedules. Also, its very compact design, which is at the same time very practical for storage, makes it easy to bring along in a carry-on, which doesn’t add to the weight.

Highlights of the 140W Universal Travel Adapter

GaN-Powered Efficiency: Gallium Nitride tech cuts down on heat and also sees better performance in a more compact size.

Multi-Port Charging: Supports at the same time up to five devices via 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, and 1 universal AC outlet.

140W Fast Charging: Able to charge laptops, tablets, and phones very quickly.

Durable & Safe: Built-in dual 10A auto-reset fuses for protection against electrical surges.

Global Compatibility: Available in over 150 countries, presented as a flexible travel companion.

Compact & Portable: Compact and perfect for travel in your bag.

The 100 TESSAN Travelers Campaign

To celebrate the launch, TESSAN is rolling out the 100 TESSAN Travelers campaign , which is a global effort to tell a wide range of stories from around the world. The company will follow 100 travelers, who range from business leaders and digital nomads to families and content creators, and see how TESSAN products fit into their travel stories.

Each of the participants will report on their experiences, which in turn will highlight how they were affected by the issue of access to power, which in turn played a role in their work, connection, or creation while away.

Travel is put forth as a story of connection, which is at the helm of the initiative. The 100 TESSAN Travelers campaign is being put forward to tell the stories of real people, which in turn is used to bring to light the value of what TESSAN puts into motion as life moves forward. It presents that behind each device charged there is a memory made, a call that was answered, or a story that was shared.

Why It Matters

The travel accessories market has seen great growth in recent years, which is attributed to an increase in international travel and the rise of remote and hybrid work. What was once a nice-to-have feature-reliable charging solutions-is now a requirement. For professionals, power outages cause business disruption; for families, it is about lost communication; and for creators, it interrupts stories.

Through high-speed charge options, which are also globally compatible, TESSAN’s new adapter stands out. Also at launch is TESSAN’s effort to support travelers with not only products but also initiatives that share their stories and experiences.

Real-World Applications

Business Professionals: At the same time run laptops and phones on full power during international business trips.

Content Creators: Charge up cameras, drones, and editing equipment before hitting the road.

Families: Power up multiple devices at the same time for entertained kids and connected adults during long travel days.

Students & Nomads: In all locations, including hostels, co-working spaces, and airports. Also have study and laptop gear at the ready.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is at the top of the field in travel power solutions which includes universal adapters, power strips, and charging hubs. The company is known for its commitment to quality, safety and innovation which is what has won the trust of millions of travelers world wide. Its mission is to make global travel easier and more connected through the provision of reliable, durable and user-friendly power solutions.

Media Contact:

Media Contact Name;Tessan Power

Name: Tessan

Email: derien@tessan.com

Phone: +1 833-362-9899

Website: www.tessan.com

SOURCE: TESSAN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire