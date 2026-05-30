New to The Street Broadcasts Nationwide on Bloomberg Television Featuring “Opportunities To Consider(TM)” Across Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare Innovation, Fintech, Digital Assets, and Commodities

New to The Street announces tonight’s Bloomberg Television broadcast airing at 6:30 PM ET as sponsored programming across the United States, MENA, and Latin America.

This week’s program features executives and innovators discussing the rapidly evolving impact of artificial intelligence, healthcare breakthroughs, fintech advancements, digital assets, collectibles, commodities, and enterprise technology. The broadcast highlights how emerging companies are leveraging innovation to solve real-world challenges, improve efficiencies, and create new opportunities for businesses and consumers.

Featured interviews include:

YesSmile.ai – Dr. Lee Gause renowned entrepreneur, business leader, and dental industry innovator interviews Founder Nick Biuso discusses how the company’s AI-powered platform is modernizing the estimated $200 billion dental industry by automating administrative workflows, insurance verification, patient communications, and treatment planning.

The Maverick Universe – CEO Paul Fink, known as the “Maverick Millionaire,” shares why he believes 2026 is becoming the year of the entrepreneur and explains how AI can help business owners achieve greater clarity, positioning, and operational efficiency.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) – The company highlights its proprietary AI platform, Zeta, designed to identify promising drug candidates and predict outcomes for difficult-to-treat and rare cancers.

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) – Roadzen discusses how artificial intelligence is transforming the auto insurance industry through improved risk assessment, accident prevention, and accelerated claims processing.

Slabz.com – CEO Eddie Delahunty discusses how the company is bringing collectibles into the growing Real-World Asset (RWA) economy through its blockchain-powered platform. Built on Solana, Slabz.com enables collectors to buy, trade, and own authenticated graded collectibles while combining digital ownership with access to the underlying physical assets.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) – CEO Tim Johnson and CFO Julia Q. Chan discuss their AI-enabled health insurance underwriting and administration platform, recent financing initiatives, and continued expansion into larger healthcare markets.

DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) – Company executives discuss secure data monetization strategies, enterprise data management, and opportunities within the expanding global data economy.

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American:GROY) – Chairman and CEO David Garofalo explains the company’s royalty model, which provides shareholders exposure to gold prices through a diversified portfolio of more than 250 royalties and streams across mining projects throughout the Americas and Europe.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) – The company highlights encouraging Phase 2 clinical results demonstrating a 73% clinical clearance rate for basal cell carcinoma utilizing its innovative micro-needle drug delivery platform.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) – Executives discuss the company’s efforts to develop therapies aimed at reducing agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease, helping improve quality of life for both patients and caregivers.

“Tonight’s broadcast demonstrates how innovation continues to reshape industries ranging from healthcare and insurance to digital assets and commodities,” said Vince Caruso, Founder of New to The Street. “We remain committed to providing viewers with direct access to the executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders driving the next generation of business growth.”

The program airs tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM ET as sponsored programming and will also be available across New to The Street’s expanding digital, social media, and video distribution platforms.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running sponsored business television brands in the United States. Broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business Network as sponsored programming, New to The Street features interviews with public and private company executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The platform combines national television distribution, digital media, social media, earned media initiatives, and iconic outdoor advertising to deliver comprehensive market awareness campaigns. New to The Street’s YouTube channel has grown to more than 4.7 million subscribers, making it one of the largest business-focused media channels globally. https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=6ooxISqOXUSFldxo

NewsOut https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=ZraCXcaIKyufma0l

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire