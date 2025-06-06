New to The Street Announces Upcoming Bloomberg Air Dates Featuring FLOKI, BioVie Pharmaceuticals, Beeline, Arrive AI, and Commercialville

Broadcasts Scheduled for 6/14, 6/21, and 6/28 at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television

New to The Street, one of the nation’s most trusted financial media platforms, announces a three-episode broadcast lineup on Bloomberg Television, airing Saturday evenings at 6:30 PM EST on June 14, June 21, and June 28, 2025, as sponsored programming.

The featured lineup includes:

FLOKI – Pedro Vidal, Chief Relationship Officer, shares how FLOKI is evolving into a utility-driven DeFi ecosystem with a global community and real-world impact. Watch the full FLOKI interview now: https://youtu.be/SChj7pJjRFk?si=Pnqr5vTW3FIfE5O-

BioVie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Advancing late-stage therapeutics for neurodegenerative and liver diseases.

Beeline – A digital-first mortgage innovator making home financing smarter and faster.

Arrive AI – Delivering logistics intelligence through AI-powered last-mile optimization.

Commercialville – The tech-enabled marketplace modernizing commercial real estate deals.

These episodes are sponsored by:

The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) and its environmentally forward Waterless Garden™ solution.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) and its flagship product, SPRYNG™, designed to promote joint health in companion animals using biomaterial innovation.

Upcoming Air Dates on Bloomberg Television

Saturday, June 14, 2025 – 6:30 PM EST

Saturday, June 21, 2025 – 6:30 PM EST

Saturday, June 28, 2025 – 6:30 PM EST

Coming Soon to New to The Street TV and YouTube

Additional featured interviews airing this month across Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and the New to The Street TV YouTube channel (2.53M+ subscribers) include:

Hunt & Fish Club NYC – A behind-the-scenes look at one of Manhattan’s most iconic fine dining establishments.

Vita Bella Health – A cutting-edge health and wellness brand focused on integrative care, longevity, and personalized prevention.

Beeline NASDAQ BLNE – Further insight into the fintech streamlining the mortgage experience.

Synergos – Bridging purpose and profit through sustainable business collaboration.

Man Cave Health – Raising awareness and access for men’s health screenings and early detection.

Glint – Empowering users to spend, save, and protect their wealth in gold with real-world utility.

Now Launching: IPOmarket.com and BestETFs.com

As part of its continued expansion, New to The Street is proud to announce the upcoming launch of IPOmarket.com and BestETFs.com, two new digital media platforms delivering curated interviews, educational insights, and market coverage for investors and issuers alike.

Both platforms will be powered by New to The Street’s broadcast distribution, including national television, YouTube, digital syndication, and earned media. These properties will further amplify market visibility for public companies, fund managers, and private issuers preparing to enter the capital markets.

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a multi-platform media powerhouse producing and distributing long-form business profiles and CEO interviews on national television and digital platforms. The show airs weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, reaching over 245 million homes globally.

With 2.53 million+ YouTube subscribers and a combined 711,000 followers across Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, New to The Street leads the financial media landscape in reach and engagement.

The platform also dominates the out-of-home media landscape with iconic billboards in Times Square and NYC’s Financial District, delivering 21 million+ monthly impressions, giving brands unmatched visibility in the world’s financial capital.

Through its flagship segment, “Opportunities to Consider™, “New to The Street continues to spotlight the innovators shaping tomorrow’s markets and industries.

