Keever SEO has been named the #1 SEO Company of 2025 by Tidewater News, following an independent industry audit of the nation’s top-performing digital marketing firms. Featured in the outlet’s highly anticipated annual report, “Top 10 Best SEO Companies to Boost Your Business,” the list spotlights agencies delivering transformational results in search engine visibility, and this year, Keever SEO secured the top ranking based on its innovation, performance, and client impact.

Tidewater News, a respected authority in business and technology reporting, evaluated more than 50 SEO agencies across the U.S. using a weighted scorecard. Ranking factors included organic search performance, client retention, content execution, and return on investment. Keever SEO was recognized for its data-driven methodology, customized campaigns, and consistent Page 1 placements across Google’s most competitive search terms.

“As search has become the modern storefront, ranking on Google is mission-critical,” said Scott Keever, Founder and CEO of Keever SEO. “This recognition from Tidewater reflects our commitment to helping clients dominate their markets through strategy, transparency, and performance.”

What Is SEO and Why It’s Essential in 2025

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the practice of increasing a website’s visibility in organic search engine results. In today’s hyper-competitive digital economy, securing a Page 1 position on Google is often the difference between scaling a business or being left behind.

According to Tidewater News, 2025 marks a decisive shift in how businesses allocate their marketing budgets-away from short-lived paid ads and toward sustainable, organic search strategies. Leading firms like Keever SEO are helping clients achieve long-term growth through technical audits, expert content development, strategic link building, and online reputation enhancement.

About Keever SEO

Founded in 2015, Keever SEO is a nationally recognized digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, online reputation management, and PPC advertising. With offices in Miami, Cincinnati, and Tampa, the agency serves a diverse range of clients-from local service providers to high-profile individuals and enterprise-level brands. Known for its hands-on approach and ethical SEO practices, Keever SEO has built a reputation for delivering measurable results through customized, algorithm-safe strategies.

About the Founder: Scott Keever

Scott Keever is an internationally recognized SEO strategist and the founder of Keever SEO. A member of the Forbes Agency Council and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network, Keever has helped hundreds of companies climb to the first page of Google through strategic, long-term SEO execution. He’s frequently featured in publications such as Entrepreneur, Metro Times, and Fast Company, and consistently ranks on lists of the best SEO consultants in the U.S. and abroad. His leadership has positioned Keever SEO as one of the most trusted and effective digital agencies in the industry.

