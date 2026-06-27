Dr. Rashad Richey Delivers Commencement for SAE Institute of Technology-Atlanta on GA Tech’s Campus, Gifting $162,500 in Business Development Packages

Kaufman & Hilbert, P.C. led by Nationally Acclaimed Attorney William Brown Fuels SAE Atlanta Graduates’ Entrepreneurial Futures with a $162,500 Landmark In-Kind Gift in Business Development Packages, Inspiring the Next Generation of Audio Engineering Techs and Creative Leaders:

In an inspiring celebration of technology, resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial readiness, SAE Institute of Technology-Atlanta Campus, held its commencement ceremony at the prestigious Ferst Center for the Arts at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Dr. Rashad Richey, the acclaimed media personality, professor, multidisciplinary scholar, and thought leader, delivered the keynote address to SAE Institute graduates. Titled “Getting It Out the Mud,” his speech received a standing ovation. (Dr. Richey previously served as the commencement speaker at Albany State University in 2023.)

Dr. Chris Cathcart, the college’s Campus Director, opened the ceremony with words of encouragement for both graduates and their supporters. Dr. A. Fitzgerald Jones, Director of Education, highlighted the dedicated leadership of SAE Institute’s faculty and staff. The ceremony honored more than 60 graduates who completed degree programs in audio engineering, music production, film and digital media, and entertainment business. Draped in caps and gowns, the graduates celebrated not only their academic achievements but also the beginning of their journeys as the next generation of engineering technicians, content creators, producers, and industry innovators.

Dr. Richey is known nationally for his charismatic presence on Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey (TYT Network), which averages 3.2 million daily viewers according to Media Matters. Ranked among America’s fastest-growing news programs, Indisputable‘s YouTube channel recently surpassed 1 billion views and ranks in the top 1% of most-listened-to podcasts globally, according to Listen Notes. During the ceremony, Dr. Richey brought his signature blend of authenticity, wisdom, intellect, and motivation to the stage. His address, “Getting It Out the Mud,” spoke directly to the struggles many industry technicians and creatives face – rising from humble beginnings, persevering through obstacles, and building something meaningful despite the odds. The speech resonated deeply with the audience and earned a prolonged standing ovation.

Dr. Richey’s transparency about overcoming his own personal and societal challenges – including foster care, gang life, and homelessness during his teenage years – provided powerful context for the graduating class. He urged them never to allow anyone to place limitations on their limitless potential, adding a transformative and practical dimension to the celebration.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Richey – an accomplished business professional and President of Rolling Out – announced a landmark partnership with the full-service Atlanta-area law firm Kaufman & Hilbert, P.C., led by nationally acclaimed attorney William Brown. The firm will provide each graduate with a comprehensive complimentary business development package valued at $2,500 per student, representing a collective gift exceeding $162,500 in high-value legal services.

The audience response was charged and palpable, underscoring the significance of this comprehensive business development partnership. The law firm will grant graduates direct access to experienced attorneys in a seminar-style setting, who will guide them through the essential legal foundations of launching and scaling a business.

Key components of the package include:

Entity selection (LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp) strategically aligned with each student’s tax goals, liability protection needs, and long-term growth vision

Drafting of operating agreements and governance structures that clearly define ownership control, roles, duties, and dispute-resolution mechanisms

Structuring of holding companies to segregate assets, optimize tax strategies, and enhance risk protection

Capital raising strategies, securities compliance guidance, and preparation of professional investor documentation

Structuring of joint ventures and partnerships to foster collaboration, expand opportunities, and manage shared risk and reward

This initiative reflects a forward-thinking approach to higher education. While SAE Institute provides world-class training in technical and creative skills, the partnership with Kaufman & Hilbert, P.C. ensures graduates also receive the business and legal tools necessary to protect their ideas, structure their ventures properly, and pursue sustainable success as entrepreneurs.

“The spirit of the evening conveyed that these graduates will change the world,” noted Attorney William Brown. “Now they will have the structural foundation to build real businesses around their acquired talents.” Dr. Richey added, “These graduates are not just positioned to enter the engineering tech and creative fields – they are also positioned to shape them, build from the mud, and thrive.”

Dr. Richey duly serves as Senior Advisor to The Carter Center and Co-Lead for its Democracy Resilience Network (DRN). He holds multiple advanced degrees, including completing doctoral research studies at Clark Atlanta University in higher educational leadership (with a research focus on federal education policy), a Master of Science in Neurophysics from IIC University of Technology, and an MBA from Beulah Heights University, among others.

SAE Institute, founded in 1976 in Sydney, Australia, has grown into a leading global network for creative media education, operating approximately 50 campuses across more than 20 countries. These include campuses in Australia (with SAE University College status), the United States (Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, and New York), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other parts of Europe, as well as locations in Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa. This extensive international presence places students in major industry hubs with access to professional-grade facilities and real-world creative networks.

Accreditation standards are rigorous and region-specific: In Australia, SAE holds TEQSA University College status – the highest category for performing higher education institutes – and awards its own bachelor’s and master’s degrees. U.S. campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a national accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. UK and European programs are validated through partnerships with universities such as Middlesex University and the University of Hertfordshire, with additional quality oversight.

For more than five decades, SAE has built strong prestige as a practical, industry-focused educator in audio engineering, film, animation, games, design, and related fields. It is widely recognized for hands-on training, expert faculty with industry experience, and a respected global alumni community whose graduates contribute to high-profile projects, including Grammy- and Oscar-winning work. Its reputation is further strengthened by long-standing industry connections and a commitment to delivering career-ready skills worldwide.

-Culture That Inspires, Uplifts, and Transforms

For media inquiries and booking requests, contact Engrid P. at RicheyAssistant@gmail.com

SOURCE: Richey Media Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire