New Study Finds 3D Planning Reduces Remodeling Stress, Boosts Confidence in Kitchen & Bath Projects

3D Cloud and Provoke Insights study reveals that those using 3D visualization tools make more confident decisions and experience greater satisfaction with remodels.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new study from 3D Cloud, in partnership with Provoke Insights, highlights the growing impact of 3D planning and visualization tools on kitchen and bath remodeling. The 3D Cloud Kitchen & Bath Planning Trends Study, 2025 reveals that homeowners and remodelers who use 3D technology experience higher satisfaction, reduced stress, and greater confidence in their decision-making.

“3D [kitchen] planners help homeowners gain confidence, clarify their vision, and make informed decisions.”

With remodeling projects being both personal and complex, homeowners are looking for ways to ensure they make the right choices. The research found that more than half of remodelers (54%) used a 3D planner, and of those, 87% found it extremely or very helpful in finalizing purchase decisions. Additionally, 76% agreed that 3D visualization is key to ensuring satisfaction, while 80% said it reduces the stress of making remodeling decisions. Even among those who had not yet used a 3D planner, the demand is evident—54% expressed strong interest in trying one.

“These findings highlight the increasing demand for interactive and immersive tools in the remodeling journey,” said Carly Fink, President and Head of Research at Provoke Insights. “3D planners help homeowners gain confidence, clarify their vision, and make informed decisions, ultimately leading to a better remodeling experience.”

Topline results from the study include:

54% used a 3D planner while planning their kitchen or bath remodeling project.

87% who used a kitchen or bath planner found it extremely or very helpful for making final purchase decisions.

76% agree that 3D visualization is important in guaranteeing satisfaction for a remodeling project.

80% agree that 3D reduces the stress of making installation/remodeling decisions.

74% are more likely to work with a retailer that offers 3D.

77% want to use 3D whenever planning a home improvement project.

These trends reflect what major kitchen and bath retailers are seeing as they invest in 3D planning and complementary digital tools like calculators and style quizzes. These technologies not only enhance the remodeling experience but also drive customer loyalty, attract high-budget homeowners, and create a competitive advantage. More than just visualization tools, they serve as inspiration and qualification tools, guiding customers through complex design and purchasing decisions.

“The future of kitchen and bath remodeling depends on delivering seamless, technology-driven experiences, and 3D, along with smart digital tools, is at the center of making that happen,” said Beck Besecker, CEO & Co-Founder of 3D Cloud.

For more insights and to access the full 3D Cloud Kitchen & Bath Planning Trends Study, 2025, visit 3dcloud.com/kitchen-trends.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, 3D kitchen design, 3D product configurators, and 3D room planning as well as the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include major U.S and U.K.-based home improvement retailers, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob’s Discount Furniture, CITY Furniture, Macy’s, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

The 3D Cloud Network is now open to manufacturers looking to syndicate their 3D assets to retailers. For more information or to join, contact 3D Cloud today or visit 3Dcloud.com/network.

About the Survey

3D Cloud commissioned Provoke Insights, an independent market research firm, to conduct an online survey among 400 consumers who have undergone a kitchen or bathroom remodel or installation in the past twelve months. The sample was designed to align with U.S. Census demographics, including geography, age, gender, ethnicity, and household income. The survey was distributed in November 2024. Statistical differences between subgroups were analyzed at a 95% confidence level, with a margin of error of ±4.89 percentage points.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-finds-3d-planning-reduces-remodeling-stress-boosts-confidence-in-kitchen–bath-projects-302410670.html

SOURCE 3D Cloud