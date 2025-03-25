Introducing PDW SIM, a Next-Generation Flight Simulator for Tactical Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

PDW SIM empowers operators to train and rehearse missions in a hyper-realistic simulated environment directly from the sUAS ground control station.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Performance Drone Works (PDW) is proud to announce the release of PDW SIM, a state-of-the-art flight simulator, setting a new standard for tactical drone training. Designed to enhance training and mission readiness for sUAS operators, PDW SIM enables operators to train and rehearse hyper-realistic mission scenarios in diverse environments, weather conditions, unforeseen obstacles, and operational challenges, ensuring they are fully equipped for the most demanding missions.

PDW SIM combines dynamic 3D maps built from real-world geospatial data with synthetic elements, physics-accurate flight dynamics, and customizable environments, allowing warfighters and public safety professionals to train anywhere, anytime—without airspace restrictions or logistical constraints. With PDW SIM, operators can rehearse missions while encountering operational challenges such as signal loss, interference, and battery limitations, reinforcing critical decision-making under pressure.

Traditional live-flight training is costly, resource-intensive, and often constrained by airspace and environmental limitations. PDW SIM offers a scalable, cost-effective alternative, reducing training time by an average of 50% and costs by 88% all while improving readiness for live operations. With on demand access, operators have flexible access to training, ensuring operators stay sharp and ready for any challenge.

PDW SIM key features:

Precision-tuned physics model mirrors real-world aircraft-specific performance for authentic flight control.

Train and practice in realistic environments, from restricted airspaces to complex operational terrains.

Blend synthetic elements with real-world data for enhanced situational awareness.

Customize scenarios to match operational needs, from urban landscapes to remote locations.

Train for real-world challenges such as signal interference and battery performance limits.

PDW SIM will interface with ATAK and other mission-critical platforms, enabling collaborative planning and execution.

“Small robotics now dominate the modern battlefield, and tactical maneuver units must be prepared to deploy and operate them with precision,” said Ryan Gury, co-founder and CEO of PDW. “PDW SIM provides an unparalleled training environment that allows tactical drone operators to rehearse missions in realistic conditions, ensuring they are fully equipped for complex operational challenges. By integrating real-world geospatial data, enabling augmented reality training, and seamless compatibility with mission-critical tools like ATAK, PDW SIM bridges the gap between virtual training environment and reality, giving warfighters a decisive advantage.”

About PDW:

PDW is a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations. PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai.

