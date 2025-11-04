New Screen-Free Activity Deck Introduces AI Literacy for Kids

AiDigiCards Launches ABCs of AI Activity Deck to Build AI Literacy for Kids Without Screens.

Research shows young children now spend several hours a day on screens, with algorithms constantly learning what they like and feeding them more. As artificial intelligence makes these experiences even harder to turn off, parents and teachers are worried – but they also know kids need to understand how AI works and how it’s shaping their world.

ABCs of AI Activity Deck

That realization inspired Baltimore-based entrepreneur Amber Ivey, a national data leader recognized by CDO Magazine as a Global Data Power Woman, to create AiDigiCards, helping families explore artificial intelligence through imagination, not algorithms. Ivey has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the ABCs of AI Activity Deck , a first-of-its-kind collection of 130 illustrated cards that introduce children ages 4 to 8 to AI literacy for kids, without screens.

AiDigiCards launches November 4 ahead of National STEM Day, giving kids a fun, hands-on way to explore AI concepts like machine learning, prompts, and data safely, without another tablet or algorithm.

Addressing a Modern Challenge

AI literacy for kids is quickly becoming a national priority in education, and tools like AiDigiCards can help parents and teachers introduce artificial intelligence responsibly, while easing some of the fears surrounding it.

About the ABCs of AI Activity Deck

The ABCs of AI Activity Deck is the first in a series of screen-free learning tools that introduce kids to artificial intelligence through stories, games, and hands-on activities, with plans for optional digital expansions as the series grows.

This deck contains 130 colorful, human-crafted cards, five for each letter of the alphabet, featuring definitions, stories, games, activities, and optional audio features to keep kids engaged in different ways.

The deck promotes curiosity, creativity, confidence, and critical thinking, turning the skills many fear AI could replace into the foundation for understanding it.

Founder’s Perspective

Reflecting on her inspiration for the project, Ivey said:

“When my niece started talking to Alexa before she could read, I realized how early AI is shaping childhood. Parents shouldn’t have to choose between limiting screens and preparing their kids for the future, AiDigiCards helps them do both.”

Her previous AI for kids books have already struck a chord with families and educators:

“My daughter, who is seven, loves it! She gave it 5 stars and begged me to leave a review.” – Parent on Amazon

“The book brought tears to my eyes, seeing its friendliness and love for children.” – Amazon Reviewer

Development and Timeline

The concept, illustrations, and prototypes have been completed. The Kickstarter campaign seeks support for a small-batch production run, covering printing, packaging, and shipping. Backers can expect to receive the first ABCs of AI Activity Deck by early 2026 as AiDigiCards continues expanding its screen-free learning series.

Support the Movement

Support the ABCs of AI Activity Deck on Kickstarter starting November 4 to help kids everywhere explore AI without screens and build a foundation for responsible technology use.

About AiDigiCards

Founded by Amber Ivey, AiDigiCards creates accessible, screen-free tools that empower families and educators to introduce children to artificial intelligence responsibly. The company’s mission is to make AI literacy a fun, engaging, and safe experience for young learners.

