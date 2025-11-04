American College of Education Awards Full Master’s Degree Scholarship to Houston ISD Teacher of the Year

The college honored Byron Arroba Freire with the scholarship in a recent ceremony

American College of Education (ACE) was delighted to award Houston Independent School District (ISD) Teacher of the Year, Byron Arroba Freire, a full master’s degree scholarship to continue his educational journey. ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson presented the award in a recent ceremony.

“It was an honor representing ACE in awarding Byron this scholarship to support his career goals and aspirations in education,” Carson said. “Our partnership with Houston ISD allowed us to give back to an excellent educator who is dedicated to making a difference in the future of education, a true mark of our mission at ACE.”

Freire teaches pre-advanced placement science at Scarborough High School, a rising campus under Houston ISD’s New Education System. He was selected as the district’s teacher of the year from 12 finalists.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this scholarship and committed to using this opportunity to grow as an educator and give my students the very best,” Friere said.

ACE partners with thousands of school districts, including Houston ISD, providing tailored solutions that support leader development, degree accessibility, staff shortages and more. All degree programs are fully online and affordable, while still providing the quality, career-oriented education educators deserve.

“What a true delight it is to celebrate our Teacher of the Year, Mr. Freire, with a full scholarship,” Houston ISD Chief of Schools Sandi Massey said. “We have seen the fruit of our partnership with ACE, and this is just one component of it. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and creating opportunities that support our educators and their career goals.”

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master’s or bachelor’s degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Houston ISD

The Houston Independent School District is the largest school district in Texas and the seventh-largest in the United States, serving more than 176,000 students across 273 schools.

