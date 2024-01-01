Aledia Wins People’s Choice Award for Best AR/VR Technology at Display Week 2025

Recognition highlights breakthrough native RGB GaN directive microdisplays and Aledia’s accelerating momentum in microLED innovation





GRENOBLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aledia, the leader in nanowire and 3D silicon-based microLED display technology, today announced it has been awarded the People’s Choice Award for Best AR/VR Technology at Display Week 2025, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID). The award recognizes Aledia’s native red, green, and blue (RGB) directive microdisplays — a major step forward in solving the fundamental challenges of microLED-based displays for augmented reality.

From AR glasses to car dashboards and smartwatches, the demand for brighter, more efficient displays is growing fast, and microLED is the leading technology to solve these issues. Most AR glasses today use 2D microLEDs with complex and expensive manufacturing processes and low power efficiency, leading to bulky and expensive devices and slowing down mass adoption. Aledia’s technology, based on 3D GaN on Si nanowires, enables simpler manufacturing processes, small pixel pitch and high power efficiency. This means smaller, lighter, cheaper and more power-efficient displays with brighter colors and sharper images.

Its directive pixel design focuses the light exactly into the glasses’ waveguide, which improves brightness without needing extra power. That’s especially important for AR glasses, where you want vivid, immersive visuals in a compact device that doesn’t overheat or run out of battery quickly.

“This recognition spotlights our progress in bringing high-performance, manufacturable microLEDs to AR and beyond,” said Pierre Laboisse, CEO of Aledia. “Our native RGB GaN pixel architecture addresses longstanding challenges in AR — and this award validates our platform as we move from breakthrough innovation to industrial deployment.”

Aledia showcased its full portfolio of microLED innovations for AR, automotive, smartwatches, and next-gen monitors and displays during Display Week 2025. At Display Week 2024, Aledia also won the People’s Choice Award for Best MicroLED-Based Technology, recognizing its groundbreaking work in the field.

About Aledia

Founded in 2011, Aledia is the market leader in 3D nanowire-based microLED technology, pioneering the next generation of displays. Its proprietary, patented technology powers displays that are brighter, thinner and more energy-efficient for complex experiences such as augmented reality, smartwatches, automotive and more. Headquartered in the heart of Europe’s “Display Valley” in Grenoble, Aledia is at the forefront of blending the digital and physical worlds for more immersive experiences. For more information visit us at https://www.aledia.com/en/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

