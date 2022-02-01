New Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Announces First Selections for its Accelerator Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub today announced the first round of start-up companies selected to receive support to develop innovative ideas designed to unleash the potential of offshore wind. The six winners–chosen from a panel of eleven finalists participating in a live “shark tank” style pitch competition last month–will begin a six-month mentoring and business development program designed to prepare them to partner with major offshore wind developers, suppliers, and the larger offshore wind value chain.









Launched in January 2023 to help develop promising start-ups that drive new innovation in the offshore wind industry, the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub is led by Equinor and bp in collaboration with Urban Future Lab at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium. Supported by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the New York City-based Innovation Hub seeks to advance an inclusive supply chain and accelerate New York’s local green economy.

Drawn from an initial pool of 49 global international applicants hailing from the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and Japan, the companies selected to participate in the NYC-based Year 1 Cohort include:

Benchmark Labs Inc. – Turbine-specific weather forecasts to improve operational margins. Flucto – Using sensor, GPS, and camera data for offshore wind farm installations and increased precision. Heerema Engineering Solutions – Software tool to simulate the complete offshore construction process in an event simulator. OSC AS – Industrial metaverse simulation for derisking and cost-cutting offshore wind farm planning. RCAM Technologies – Low-cost, 3D printed, environmentally friendly concrete anchors for floating offshore wind. VINCI VR – Virtual reality for workforce safety and training.

“Shaping the future of energy requires innovation, creativity, and agility. The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub provides a one-of-a-kind experience for startups to further develop their technologies on the ground as we’re developing America’s offshore wind energy future right here in New York City. This is an exciting initiative, and I can’t wait to see how these innovative solutions will come to life and ultimately strengthen our industry,” said Molly Morris, President, Equinor Renewables Americas.

“Innovation is critical to unlocking the full potential of the domestic offshore wind industry and addressing its toughest challenges,” said Joshua Weinstein, bp’s president, offshore wind Americas. “Each of the startups in this cohort has developed smart, enterprising and creative solutions. We’re excited about their potential, applicability to the US and global offshore wind markets, and look forward to fostering their success.”

“The Innovation Hub prioritized startups in seven focus areas, including production optimization, site selection, surveying and data collection, site construction, power transmission, safety enhancements, and supply chain development,” says Tone Søndergaard, Director of the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub. “Offshore wind was built on the kind of creative ideas and passion that these promising start-ups display. We can’t wait to watch these innovative ideas start to take off.”

The selection criteria for Innovation Hub participants also included the following components:

Program Fit, Product Potential, and Competitive Landscape: Evaluation of potential climate benefits of technology and impact on the overall US offshore wind market.

Company must be investigating product-market fit and seeking partnerships in New York.

Company must be investigating product-market fit and seeking partnerships in New York. Founding Team Strength: Team dynamics and the startup’s preparedness to fully leverage the benefits of the program.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, ”The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub is creating an end-to-end ecosystem for cleantech startups from around the globe to bring their new technologies to market – helping developers like Equinor and bp overcome technical and supply chain barriers to responsibly advance their projects. These selected companies will advance innovation, foster strong public-private partnerships, and lower associated development costs to ensure the long-term success of this nascent industry here in New York.”

“New York is the best place in America to do offshore wind. We have agreement between all of the political entities including the City Council, the Mayor, the Governor, and the Public Service Commission. We have the CLCPA (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act), which mandates that 70% of the State’s electricity will be generated by renewable energy by 2030 and we have the tech talent to accomplish it so I’m thrilled to be launching this program with our first cohort. It is the right time and NYC is the right place,” says Pat Sapinsley, Managing Director of Cleantech Initiatives at the Urban Future Lab at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

“New York City is at the forefront of the emerging OSW industry and The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub will bolster innovation and further develop cutting-edge technologies that are critical to helping the industry take root and thrive in our City,” said NYCEDC Chief Operating Officer Melissa Román Burch. “The inaugural Accelerator Program cohort will drive advances in the OSW industry through government and industry partnerships that will help pilot new technologies and scale businesses. We look forward to working with The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub to build a nation-leading ecosystem and more inclusive future for all New Yorkers.”

“The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub provides a great opportunity for innovators to bring their unique technology advancements into offshore wind. We are looking forward to partnering with these startups to help them integrate their creative solutions into the rapidly growing offshore wind industry in New York City and beyond,” said Lyndie Hice-Dunton, Executive Director at National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium.

To learn more, visit the OWIH website at www.offshorewindnyc.com.

About the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub (OWIH)

Catalyzing startups to unleash the potential of offshore wind in New York. We leverage our New York City hub to grow the US offshore wind industry by harnessing the entrepreneurial powers of both global industry-leading startups and the local community. Our innovative programming and strong networks connecting innovators, local partners, investors, and industry will foster demonstration opportunities, safety awareness, knowledge transfer, innovation, and job creation. Through collaborative partnerships, we accelerate the local development of new technologies for the national offshore wind industry, to facilitate cost-efficiency gains. Our commitment to diversity and equity will advance inclusive supply chain and business development and accelerate the green economy in New York.

About Empire Wind and Beacon Wind

Empire Wind and Beacon Wind are being developed through a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp. Empire Wind is located 15-30 miles southeast of Long Island and spans 80,000 acres, with water depths of between approximately 75 and 135 feet. The lease was acquired in 2017. The project’s two phases, Empire Wind 1 and 2, have a total installed capacity of more than 2 GW (816 + 1,260 MW).

Beacon Wind is located more than 60 miles east of Montauk Point and 20 miles south of Nantucket and covers 128,000 acres. The lease was acquired in 2019 and has the potential to be developed with a total capacity of more than 2 GW. This first phase, Beacon Wind 1, is currently under development; it will have an installed capacity of 1,230 MW.

About Equinor

Equinor is one of the largest offshore wind developers in the world. Its work in the United States includes the development of two lease areas off New York, Empire Wind and Beacon Wind. The projects plan to provide New York State with 3.3 gigawatts (GWs) of energy—enough to power nearly two million homes—including more than 2 GWs from Empire Wind and 1,230 megawatts from Beacon Wind 1. Equinor is also the winner of a lease area on the Outer Continental Shelf off California. The United States is an attractive growth market for Equinor, with an ambition to install 12-16 GW of renewables capacity globally by 2030. www.equinor.com/NY

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $140 billion since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

About the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC)

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium, established in 2018, is a not-for-profit public-private partnership focused on advancing offshore wind technology in the United States through high-impact research projects and cost-effective and responsible development to maximize economic benefits. Funding for the Consortium comes from the U.S. Department of Energy and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), as well as contributions from the Commonwealths of Virginia and Massachusetts and the States of Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, and California. For more information, please visit nationaloffshorewind.org.

About New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)

New York City Economic Development Corporation is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that works for a vibrant, inclusive, and globally competitive economy for all New Yorkers. We take a comprehensive approach, through four main strategies: strengthen confidence in NYC as a great place to do business; grow innovative sectors with a focus on equity, build neighborhoods as places to live, learn, work, and play; and deliver sustainable infrastructure for communities and the city’s future economy. To learn more about what we do, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About the Urban Future Lab at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering

The Urban Future Lab (UFL) at NYU Tandon School of Engineering is New York City’s premier innovation hub for smart cities, the smart grid, and clean energy. As an integral part of Tandon’s Sustainable Engineering Initiative and NYU Tandon Future Labs network, the UFL is home to programs focused on policy, education, and market solutions for the green economy. Due to generous funding from our sponsors, UFL provides unmatched access to industry stakeholders, strategic advice, marketing and branding support, investor networks, and a community of like-minded founders. Our portfolio includes industry-leading startups in the areas of renewable energy, smart buildings, transportation, and resource-efficiency. The Urban Future Lab is leading the way to a more sustainable world by connecting people, capital, and purpose to advance market-ready solutions to address climate change. For more information about UFL, visit ufl.nyc and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. For more information about NYU Tandon, visit engineering.nyu.edu.

