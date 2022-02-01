Subway Surfers Launches First In-Game Augmented Reality Feature, Subway Studio

SYBO’s Leading Endless Runner Title Introduces New AR Capabilities Both In-Game And Via Limited Edition TikTok Filter

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#subwaystudio—SYBO, the mobile games studio behind the most-downloaded game of the past decade, Subway Surfers, today launched Subway Studio, its first in-game augmented reality (AR) feature. Subway Studio empowers players’ imaginations, providing them with the tools to bring the Subway Surfers universe into their daily lives for the very first time.





“Subway Studio puts the power of creativity and virality in our players’ hands, allowing them to interact, tell stories, and create content with their favorite characters in their homes, backyards, workplaces, you name it,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. “To date, #SubwaySurfers on TikTok has accumulated over 34 billion views, and nearly every video under that hashtag has been user-generated. We saw how much our community loved creating their own content, and we knew we wanted to provide them with an outlet for production within the game.”

Subway Studio launches as part of the game’s Fantasy Fest update, which will be live through July 16 while the feature will continue to live and grow within the game. Players can choose from 40 of the existing Subway Surfers characters to interact with in the feature, with more set to be added through future game updates. To use Subway Studio, players simply choose their favorite character, place them wherever they’d like in their real-world environment, capture photos or videos, and share!

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for creating such an advanced feature with as many creative possibilities as Subway Studio,” said Murari Vasudevan, Technical Director at SYBO. “We’re constantly looking to give our players new ways to engage with the game, and this new technology does just that. Subway Studio utilizes state-of-the-art mobile AR and camera tracking to truly make it feel like you’re spending time with your favorite character in real life, allowing players to enjoy the feature regardless of their devices’ AR capabilities.”

Catering to Subway Surfers’ growing community of more than 7.6 million TikTok followers, SYBO is also launching a Subway Studio-themed TikTok filter, allowing players to create viral content on the platform in addition to the game. The limited edition filter launches today alongside Subway Studio, enabling players to interact with Subway Surfers’ beloved original character, Jake, in their daily lives.

Subway Surfers is available on iOS, Android, and other platforms. For more information, visit www.sybo.com.

About SYBO

Based in Copenhagen, SYBO is a mobile games studio founded in 2010 and best known for its hit endless runner game, Subway Surfers. Acquired by Miniclip in July of 2022, Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 4 billion times and was the most downloaded game of 2022. Aside from the flagship Subway Surfers game, SYBO additionally launched Subway Surfers Blast, Subway Surfers Tag, Subway Surfers Match, and Blades of Brim. Subway Surfers Tag was named Game of The Year in the 2023 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. To find out more, please visit www.sybo.com.

