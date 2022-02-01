The Strategic Advisor Board Announces Partnership Between Former NFL Players and the Steinberg Sports Academy

Boulder, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2023) – The Strategic Advisor Board, a global management consulting firm, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership between former NFL players David Carter, Reggie Walker, Chukky Okobi, and Charmeachealle Moore and the Steinberg Sports Academy (SSA) facilitated by JD Consulting Solutions and the Strategic Advisor Board (SAB). The partnership seeks to help provide resources, mentors, coaches, and training from former elite professional athletes and champions to help augment the experience of high school and youth athletes and their parents served by the Steinberg Sports Academy.

Former NFL players, the SAB team, and JD Consulting and Ray Powers, Managing Partner SSA. Photo by Ira Bowman.

On April 1st, The Strategic Advisor Board brought the former NFL players to the inaugural NFL football camp for youth in Mesa, AZ, planned by JD Consulting Solutions, run by Coach Stone Football Back to the Basics, and sponsored by the Steinberg Sports Academy (SSA) to help create awareness for and add value to the SSA launch campaign as they aim to open the academy onsite in 2024. Additional support for the camp was provided by supporters across the United States.

The school is named after sports legend Leigh Steinberg, who represented over 300 athletes in football, baseball, basketball, boxing, and Olympic sports during his 49-year career. He has represented the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft a record eight times.

The partnership between Steinberg Sports Academy and former NFL Super Bowl champion, Chukky Okobi, and former NFL players Reggie Walker, David Carter, and Charmeachealle Moore was facilitated by the Strategic Advisor Board, whose expertise lies in fostering and developing strategic partnerships for small and mid-tier businesses and organizations. The former NFL players each contribute to society and their communities as business owners, public speakers, and figures.

Former NFL players talking to the football camp kids. Photo by Ira Bowman.

According to Jason Miller, “fostering dynamic and supportive partnerships in the sports community is necessary for growth, yet finding and establishing optimal partnerships that not only support each other but make a huge impact in the community serving customers needs is the goal and what we strive to help our clients find. It becomes the ultimate win/win for the youth.”

Reggie Walker and David Carter, owners of The Game Within the Game (GWG), expressed their excitement about the opportunity to assist elite athletes in understanding and adapting to the demanding standards and commitments required to perform at a professional level in sports. They are delighted to collaborate with such a reputable name and industry legend as Leigh Steinberg.

According to Charmeachealle Moore, “I am blessed to be able to team with a partner like SSA to help me further support parents to become empowered with the education of youth in their schools.”

Enhancing value is a core principle of Dr. Julie Ducharme, Chief Academic Officer for SSA. She adds, “SSA will be a one of a kind private high school focused on helping students experience their FULL ZONE OF GENIUS on and off the field. Bringing in a depth of experience from outside the classroom will give students consistent access to experienced and knowledgeable professional resources most students never have.”

