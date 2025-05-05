PLAYERSTV AND GENIUS SPORTS PARTNER TO CO-HOST NEWFRONT IN NEW YORK ON MAY 8

Event will preview tech-infused PlayersTV+ athlete content distribution platform, FANHub Activation Platform, and Augmented Ads

Partnership will enable media buyers to precisely target PlayersTV viewers at scale, including fans of elite athletes from a wide range of sports, globally

PlayersTV will reveal six new original shows from star athletes

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PlayersTV, the premier destination for athlete media, today announced it will host its 2025 NewFront on May 8, 2025, in New York City in partnership with Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), the global leader in sports data and technology. PlayersTV will use the event to reveal exclusive sneak peek details to advertisers about PlayersTV+, its highly anticipated subscription-based streaming platform that becomes the crown jewel of the world’s first media company owned by athletes and their fans.

PlayersTV and Genius Sports will offer innovative targeted ad solutions for brands to optimize engagement with fans.

PlayersTV+ will be entertainment’s only dedicated streaming platform for athlete-driven content and community. During the NewFront presentation, executives and athlete guests will highlight programming from “beyond the game, beyond the uniform” that will anchor PlayersTV+ at launch in the following weeks. With Genius Sports as the strategic fan activation platform partner, PlayersTV+ will offer innovative targeted advertising solutions for brands to optimize engagement with fans. Major brands, including UBS, Meta, Sony, Walmart, Novartis, and Fortune 100 companies, look to PlayersTV for 360° media buying and content partnerships.

The NewFront program will highlight key innovations from Genius Sports, including:

FANHub Activation Platform : The industry’s first omnichannel platform built specifically for sports audiences, combining programmatic and social media buying capabilities with real-time sports data and unique inventory types

: The industry’s first omnichannel platform built specifically for sports audiences, combining programmatic and social media buying capabilities with real-time sports data and unique inventory types Augmented Advertising: New sponsor integration technology currently deployed with the LA Rams and Verizon, NBA 2K25, and EA Sports

“This NewFront represents a pivotal moment for advertisers looking to activate against sports,” said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports. “With the proliferation of viewing options and devices, reaching sports fans requires a fundamentally different approach than even a few years ago. We’re excited to showcase how our technologies and brand new inventory types are solving these challenges for marketers.”

“PlayersTV has always stood for ownership, authenticity, and the athlete’s voice,” said Deron Guidrey, Co-founder of PlayersTV. “Our partnership with Genius Sports delivers a new era of sports media — where athlete influence, fan data, and adtech precision intersect to offer powerful advertising solutions for brands and richer, more personalized experiences for fans. And with the launch of PlayersTV+, we’re setting a new standard for premium athlete lifestyle content. This is not just another streaming service—this is a cultural movement powered by the most influential voices in sports.”

The 2025 NewFront event will include appearances from PlayersTV athlete-partners, musical performances, exclusive content previews, and a first look at advertiser integration opportunities across Players Media Group’s ecosystem of owned-and-operated media and entertainment verticals, including:

PlayersTV (Offering built-in distribution to 300MM+ U.S. household device owners)

PlayersTV+ (Upcoming on-demand platform for all sports lifestyle content)

Players360 (AI-driven ad network serving premium inventory to fans across OLV/CTV)

Backed by a collective of more than 70 athlete investors and partners—including Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Chiney Ogwumike, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Aerial Powers, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and Natasha Cloud, and many more—and a growing stable of 2,200+ fan owners who purchased equity in the media company, PlayersTV’s growing footprint will be amplified by Genius Sports technology.

“Athlete-driven content allows fans to have a first-hand look into the lives of their favorite players,” added Linforth. “We’re excited to partner with PlayersTV to offer the technology and platform to make it easy for brands to reach these highly engaged audiences in new ways.”

Collin Castellaw, Co-founder of PlayersTV, said of the new partnership: “Together with Genius Sports, we are creating a new ecosystem where brands, athletes, and fans can connect in authentic and measurable ways. Our upcoming NewFront will mark the start of the next chapter—not just for PlayersTV, but for the future of athlete-led media.”

About PlayersTV

PlayersTV is the first media network and content provider owned by athletes and their fans. As the premier athlete lifestyle content destination, PlayersTV empowers athletes to own their stories while engaging fans with authentic and meaningful connections, bridging the worlds of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. PlayersTV’s 24/7 channel can be found on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Amazon Fire TV, and Philo. See more at https://playerstv.com/.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

For media inquiries, contact:

Anthony Baldini, Athlete Strategies

anthony@athletestrategies.com

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

