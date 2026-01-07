Neutrik Group Americas Strengthens Presence in Mexico With Latam Channel Partner, Exit

CHARLOTTE, NC, JANUARY 7, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, which includes NEUTRIK®, REAN® and CONTRIK® brands, is expanding its relationship with EXIT in Mexico. EXIT has advanced infrastructure and fiber expertise with a 15-year history of serving the broadcast, entertainment, retail and government industries. As a trusted partner in the region, EXIT provides its clients with the complete portfolio of Neutrik Group brands throughout Mexico.

“We look forward to starting the new year with an enhanced channel partner relationship in Mexico, as EXIT not only has a great reputation for its quality service but is also at the forefront of several major infrastructure upgrades in the region,” says Tom Chudyk, Sales Director, Neutrik Group Americas. “While we are providing all of our brand names to EXIT, we can now ship the REAN brand directly from our factory in Asia to Mexico, offering our customers top-quality brand-name products at a more competitive price point. This agreement furthers our ability to meet customer demand with local expertise.”

EXIT is a specialist in infrastructure design, backed by leading brands in the market, which guarantees excellent performance and durability. The company has existing relationships with top cabling manufacturers, so integrating Neutrik Group products on the connector side is a natural fit, as EXIT can seamlessly provide its customers with an end-to-end solution.

“We partnered with Neutrik Group Americas to enhance our connectivity portfolio, adding best-in-class components, ensuring flawless performance for our customers,” says Alejandro Fragoso, CSO, EXIT. “Our commitment to having continuous stock ensures fast turnaround and minimal downtime for projects. Together, we will continue to drive growth in Mexico through mutual service and excellence.”

EXIT is heavily involved in several initiatives in the region, including a large football stadium renovation, collaborations with local broadcasters such as Televisa, and a range of rental and live event installations with OCESA. Neutrik Group Americas looks forward to being a part of these projects and many more in the region.