ACT Entertainment Showcases RAT Sterling Vermin Pedal at NAMM 2026

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 7, 2026 ― ACT Entertainment’s iconic RAT brand brings its latest creation, the Sterling Vermin, to the 2026 NAMM Show (Booth 5227). With a new take on RAT’s unmistakable sound, this boutique distortion pedal blends heritage tone with modern refinement and delivers an improved level of precision and versatility.

The Sterling Vermin, which features premium components, deliberate design and a focused feel, opens an exciting chapter for the RAT brand. From low-gain tones that are reminiscent of a Klon or Bluesbreaker and high-gain settings similar to Big Muff pedals, to a tight and controlled pattern, the Sterling Vermin perfectly embodies the future of dynamic distortion.

With the LM741 Op-Amp and a pair of selectable clipping diodes, players can toggle between the traditional RAT silicon diode configuration for a punchy, mid-range bite or the BAT41 option for a smoother, more balanced response. The result is a pedal that’s equally at home delivering snarling distortion or articulate, low-gain overdrive, with a wide, usable tonal range throughout the entire gain spectrum.

The pedal also features CTS pots and oversized knobs for even, responsive control that affords a satisfying smoothness to the rotation, with just the right amount of tension. Additionally, the polished stainless-steel enclosure with laser-annealed graphics showcases the merging of the pedal’s vintage flavor and striking design.

“The Sterling Vermin embodies what RAT has always stood for: character, creativity and great tone, now with a boutique approach that emphasizes feel and craftsmanship,” says Shawn Wells, Market Manager — Sound, ACT Entertainment, who designed the pedal along with his colleague Matt Gates. “It’s meant for players who appreciate the nuance in their sound and the detail in their gear.”