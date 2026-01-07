EAW NT206L Delivers World-Class Sound in Lightweight Active Line Array

FRANKLIN, MA, JANUARY 7, 2026 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) highlights its latest Newport Series including the NT206L loudspeaker, at both NAMM 2026 (Demo Room 17116) and ISE 2026 (Stand 7E900 and Audio Demo Room D6). The NT206L is a compact, self-powered line array loudspeaker that simplifies audio setup and operation for installations and production events. Premium audio quality combined with fast, non-complex operation make the Newport Series the ideal solution for any event where speed and simplicity are critical without sacrificing audio quality.

“Newport represents the simplicity in setup and excellence in performance that built EAW over our 47-year history,” says TJ Smith, President at Eastern Acoustic Works. “We look forward to showcasing the benefits of the NT206L and the Newport Series to both NAMM and ISE attendees.”

Engineered for power and precision, NT206L features two 6.5-inch low-frequency drivers with 2-inch voice coils and a 1.75-inch high-frequency driver, brought to life by 1500 watts of onboard power. A newly patented EAW waveguide leverages EAW’s Focusing technology to provide exceptional high-frequency response. NT206L also debuts a new EAW Core Technology called Adjustable Horizontal Directivity (AHD). With AHD, users can quickly choose between four horizontal coverage profiles through simple, toolless adjustments in the field. NT206L plays loud (139dB) and goes low (65-20kHz), all in a premium Baltic birch, steel and aluminum enclosure. Weighing under 32lb (14.5kg), this active loudspeaker is lighter than most passive, plastic enclosures in its class.

EAW plans to broaden the Newport Series in 2026 to offer a wider range of options with the same design philosophy. The upcoming NT208L loudspeaker and NT116S subwoofer prototypes will be on display in the EAW demo rooms at both shows, while two additional subwoofers are being developed for the full release later this year. With this enhanced Newport Series portfolio, EAW will address customer and market demand while also complementing the line.