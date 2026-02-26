Neutrik Group Americas Makes a Strong Connection With the Latest NETGEAR Switch

CHARLOTTE, NC, FEBRUARY 26, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, which includes NEUTRIK®, REAN®, and CONTRIK® brands, partnered with NETGEAR® to incorporate its locking etherCON®, opticalCON® and powerCON® connections into its new M4350-16M4V switch, which was recently launched at ISE 2026.

“We place great value in having our connectors integrated into the design of third-party equipment and working with the NETGEAR team to integrate so many of our connection points into their newest switch has resulted in great synergy,” says Tom Chudyk, Sales Director, Neutrik Group Americas. “Their engineering team prioritizes signal integrity and reliability, which aligns perfectly with our standards. This collaboration ensures consistent performance from input to output, even in the most demanding environments.”

The new NETGEAR M4350-16M4V switch employs industry-standard NEUTRIK locking connectors throughout: etherCON for network, opticalCON for fiber and powerCON for power. This ensures connections are secure before or during any performance and prevents disruption to any live event.

The M4350-16M4V delivers 16 x 2.5G PoE++ ports (up to 1,130W total), including 8 NEUTRIK field-serviceable etherCON connectors and 4 x 25G SFP28 uplinks housed in a modular interface card slot. This enables precise configuration of uplink connectivity to match specific requirements. As part of its optional interface slot, cards with 4x 10G RJ45 ports, 2x Neutrik opticalCON QUAD connectors for 4x MMF transceivers, or 2x Neutrik opticalCON QUAD connectors for 4x SMF transceivers can be added to the system for those applications that require a secure fiber connection. In terms of power, two powerCON connections are located on the back panel and come with two power cord adapters for standard IEC 320 C13 cords.

“Guided by customer and integrator feedback, adding NEUTRIK locking connections into this latest M4350-16M4V switch delivers more reliable performance,” says Laurent Masia, Senior Director, Product Management, at NETGEAR. “With NEUTRIK locking connectors, nothing disconnects, and this is especially important for our customers who already use NEUTRIK cable connectors throughout their applications.”

The NETGEAR M4350 series is a versatile 1G to 100G solution designed for the edge, the server room and the core. M4350 switches deliver nonstop forwarding, stacking, spine and leaf architecture, and edge to core connectivity for AV and IT networks. It is engineered and certified for audio/video over IP with dedicated service and support and is designed for the most demanding AV-over-IP installations up to thousands of endpoints.

NEUTRIK etherCON CAT6 A Series are D-shape panel connectors with Nickel housing and a secure latch lock system. This ruggedized connector provides 10 Gbit/s (CAT6 A ) transmission speed for high-bandwidth data transfer in demanding applications. The connections are field-serviceable while also providing feedthrough. Additionally, the shielded system provides high noise immunity and EMI protection.

The opticalCON QUAD is a female chassis connector front panel mount that features black chromium plating and IP65 ingress protection in the mated condition with SCDP. The chassis connector acts as a “feed-through,” allowing simplified installations by connecting four conventional LCs on the rear. It is built in the NEUTRIK standard D size shell and features an automatic sealing cover for maximum dust and dirt protection and a Push-Pull locking mechanism for safe connection.

The powerCON TRUE1 TOP is a locking 16 A true mains IP65-rated connector for outdoor, harsh and demanding environments and applications. It replaces appliance couplers wherever a very rugged solution in combination with a locking device is needed, in order to guarantee a safe power connection. It features a breaking capacity (CBC) and can be connected or disconnected under load or live.