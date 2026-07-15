Neutrik Group Americas Expands Distribution Reach for NEUTRIK and REAN Brands Through Partnership With DigiKey

CHARLOTTE, NC, JULY 15, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, proudly introduces a new channel partnership with DigiKey, one of the world’s leading electronic components distributors. This collaboration will expand DigiKey’s customer access to the complete portfolio of NEUTRIK® and REAN® connectivity solutions across the Americas as well as the global markets.

Through this new reseller relationship, DigiKey will offer both NEUTRIK and REAN brand products, making these solutions more accessible to engineers, integrators, manufacturers, OEMs, and technical buyers who rely on DigiKey’s extensive distribution platform and streamlined purchasing experience.

This mutually beneficial partnership represents a significant milestone for Neutrik Group Americas, as its products continue going live across DigiKey’s platform, creating new opportunities to reach customers and markets while strengthening support for existing channel relationships.

“This partnership with DigiKey marks a major leap forward in amplifying the reach of both the NEUTRIK and REAN brands,” says Tom Chudyk, Sales Director, Neutrik Group Americas. “We have built a strong relationship with the DigiKey team grounded in the shared commitment to accessibility, availability, and an exceptional customer experience. By making these brands available through one of the industry’s most recognized distribution networks, we will be able to build momentum for these brands and create new opportunities to connect with customers, support emerging applications, and empower a broader audience worldwide. This cooperative relationship offers shared benefits to both DigiKey and Neutrik Group customers, and we look forward to delivering even greater value together.”

As demand continues to grow across professional audio, broadcast, industrial, automation, and electronic design sectors, the addition of DigiKey to Neutrik Group Americas’ channel ecosystem strengthens product availability and simplifies procurement for customers seeking trusted connectivity solutions.

“DigiKey is excited to partner with Neutrik Group to expand access to its well-known audio/video range of products for customers worldwide,” said Joni Skjerven, Director, Technology – Interconnect for DigiKey. “Neutrik’s commitment to excellence, quality and continuous innovation aligns well with DigiKey’s commitment to delivering trusted products and a seamless sourcing experience. Together, we’re helping engineers and manufacturers access the connectivity solutions they need to accelerate development and bring products to market faster.”

NEUTRIK and REAN products available through DigiKey include connector and interconnect solutions spanning audio, video, data, power, and industrial applications, delivering the performance and reliability that professionals worldwide expect from the Neutrik Group portfolio.