Montreal’s Place des Arts Embraces Robert Juliat Arthur LT Long Throw LED Followspots

MONTREAL, JULY 20, 2026 ― As Canada’s largest performing arts center, Place des Arts has welcomed world-class productions to its stages for decades. From opera and ballet to televised galas and contemporary performances, this Montreal-based cultural landmark hosts extraordinary events that require flawless technical execution. When it came time to modernize its followspot inventory, the venue’s technical leadership knew the replacement would need to meet exceptionally high standards, which they found with the Robert Juliat Arthur LT Long Throw LED Followspot, supplied by ACT Entertainment.

A current Robert Juliat Cyrano followspot user, Place des Arts recently upgraded to the Arthur LT fixtures in two of its busiest venues, marking a significant step in the organization’s ongoing transition toward energy-efficient lighting technologies. The installation includes four Arthur LT units at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, the center’s largest theatre, and two units at Théâtre Maisonneuve.

“We have always been a Robert Juliat user,” says Guy Levesque, Technical Manager for Infrastructure and Equipment at Place des Arts. “We know the reliability, and we know the products last. The challenge wasn’t finding a brand we trust, it was finding an LED followspot that had the power and quality we require for our venues.”

Responsible for the lighting, audio, video and stage equipment at Place des Arts’ six performance spaces, Levesque understands the unique demands of venue infrastructure. Followspots are often positioned significant distances from the stages and must deliver consistent performance across a wide variety of productions. Television broadcasts, in particular, impose stringent requirements on brightness, beam quality and consistency.

Over the years, Place des Arts evaluated numerous alternatives as the industry shifted toward LED technology. While benefits such as reduced maintenance, lower power consumption and longer operational life were clear, many solutions failed to match the output required for large-scale theatrical applications. That changed when the team tested the Arthur LT.

The transition proved especially attractive because it preserved the workflow that operators knew while delivering the advantages of modern LED technology. “When we saw the demonstration, it took only a few minutes to know it was the right product,” recalls Levesque. “The power is there, the quality of the beam is exactly what we need and the operation felt familiar to our technicians who have long used the brand.”

As a publicly funded cultural institution, environmental responsibility is an increasingly important consideration for Place des Arts. The reduced energy consumption of the Arthur LT aligns with broader organizational objectives while lowering operating costs and helping the organization meet its sustainability goals. Additionally, unlike traditional lamp-based followspots that require periodic lamp replacements, the Arthur LT significantly reduces maintenance requirements and minimizes downtime.

“The move to LED checked every box for us,” continues Levesque. “Power consumption, maintenance, light quality and ease of use all improved. It was the combination of those factors that made the decision straightforward.”

The upgrade also reflects the confidence that Place des Arts has built in Robert Juliat products over the years. While several venues across the complex continue to utilize existing followspots, the success of the Arthur LT installation demonstrates the ways in which modern LED technology can deliver the performance required by demanding professional environments without compromising artistic expectations.

“Place des Arts is one of the most respected performing arts institutions in North America, so the organization’s decision to invest in Arthur LT is particularly meaningful,” says Alex Monast, Outside Regional Sales, ACT Entertainment. “This installation demonstrates that LED followspot technology has reached a point where venues no longer have to choose between sustainability and performance. We’re proud to support Place des Arts as it continues to modernize its infrastructure while maintaining artistic standards expected by audiences.”