Home-Country Citizenship No Longer Guarantees Security, Says WCR

The World Citizenship Report (WCR) 2026 says that the home-country citizenships will no longer provide the same level of security and stability over the next decade. Around 27% of the wealthy individuals are uncertain about their future in their home countries and increasingly view second citizenship as a strategic asset for long-term security.

According to the report released by CS Global Partners, A UK based government advisory firm, the concerns about economic competitiveness, healthcare systems, educational opportunities, and government performance are driving growing interest in alternative citizenship options.

Rather than relying solely on one nationality, many affluent individuals are adopting multiple citizenships as a form of strategic insurance against domestic risks and future uncertainty, the report further added.

“The era of assuming a home-country citizenship delivers steady security and opportunity has begun to fade for the mass affluent,” as per the World Citizenship Report (WCR).

Wealthy individuals in developed nations are also becoming increasingly uncertain about their future at home, prompting many to seek alternative pathways to enhance their quality of life and secure their families’ long-term well-being.

High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) from the United States are increasingly leading applications for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes worldwide, viewing second citizenship as a tool for long-term family planning and future security.

Meanwhile, wealthy people in the UK are also exploring alternative citizenship options amid ongoing policy changes and growing concerns about the country’s economic and political direction.

In addition, wealthy parents are increasingly viewing second citizenship as a tool to expand their children’s future opportunities rather than relying solely on the education systems available in their home countries. Many believe that securing an additional citizenship can provide broader access to global opportunities and greater flexibility throughout their children’s lives.

According to the report, citizenship is becoming as important as education in long-term family planning. Parents increasingly see multiple citizenships as a way to remove geographical limitations and create seamless access to opportunities across different jurisdictions.

“A citizenship a child holds now outweighs the diploma they earn in the calculations of mass affluent families,” according to the findings of the report.

The findings of the WCR 2026 suggest that second citizenship no longer functions primarily as an escape hatch. Instead, wealthy individuals increasingly prioritise access to a higher quality of life, viewing additional citizenship as a way to secure greater stability and opportunity for the future.

The report found that this preference is gradually outweighing confidence that their home country alone can provide the level of security and certainty they seek over the long term.

CEO of CSGP, Micha Rose Emmett said, “Citizenship planning is no longer a contingency, it is a default setting.”

Rather than reacting to political instability or geopolitical shocks, affluent individuals are increasingly focused on building long-term strategies that safeguard their future and enhance their overall well-being, according to the World Citizenship Report 2026.

The report found that wealthy individuals are taking a more proactive approach to uncertainty, viewing citizenship planning as part of a broader strategy for resilience and long-term security rather than as a response to immediate crises.

According to the findings, citizenship has evolved into an integrated component of long-term planning in a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected yet fundamentally less predictable.

As a result, the value of jurisdictional flexibility is rising among high-net-worth individuals, who see it as a means of diversifying risk, navigating uncertainty, and positioning themselves to take advantage of future opportunities.

For many affluent families, jurisdictional flexibility has become closely linked to family security and generational planning. The report suggests that HNWIs increasingly view multiple citizenships as a way to protect their families, preserve opportunities for future generations, and build greater resilience against an uncertain global landscape.

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CS Global Partners

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SOURCE: CS Global Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire