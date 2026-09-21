Hi3D Launches the World’s First All-in-One AI Agent for 3D Creation, with a Creator Rewards Initiative

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hi3D has launched Hi3D Agent, the world’s first all-in-one AI agent purpose-built for 3D creation. Built on Hi3D’s proprietary 3D model, Hi3D Agent connects conversational intelligence with specialized tools to help creators move from initial 3D generation to practical 3D applications.

Combining Agent Capabilities with High-Fidelity AI 3D Model

At the core of Hi3D Agent is Hi3D V3.0, the first commercially available AI 3D model with 2048³ voxel-level resolution. It delivers high-fidelity geometry, strong structural consistency, and high-quality textures.

Hi3D Agent combines the reasoning, planning, and tool-use capabilities of large language models (LLMs) with Hi3D’s proprietary high-fidelity AI 3D model. Hi3D complements the strengths of LLMs with specialized 3D modeling capabilities, particularly for visually complex assets such as characters, animals, and organic forms.

By bringing these capabilities together, Hi3D Agent delivers a more complete 3D creation experience and gives creators higher-quality assets as a stronger starting point for downstream workflows.

Expanding AI 3D Across Industries

Hi3D Agent brings Hi3D’s high-fidelity AI 3D model, external tools, and reusable Skills into one workflow, which lowers the barrier to complex tools and workflows and makes advanced 3D creation more accessible to a wider range of creators.

The connected workflow opens up new possibilities across games, animation, design, visualization, 3D printing, and more. Hi3D will continue working with creators and industry partners to explore new applications and expand how AI 3D can support professional production workflows.

Beyond Hi3D Agent, the Hi3D platform also offers:

3D Model Maker : An all-in-one AI 3D platform for image-to-3D, texturing, model splitting, and multi-format export.

: An all-in-one AI 3D platform for image-to-3D, texturing, model splitting, and multi-format export. Image to 3D Model : Turn 2D images into detailed 3D models for games, design, art, and 3D printing.

: Turn 2D images into detailed 3D models for games, design, art, and 3D printing. AI Texturing : Generate production-ready textures for untextured 3D models.

: Generate production-ready textures for untextured 3D models. Split for 3D Printing : Split models into printable parts and add connectors for assembly.

Split models into printable parts and add connectors for assembly. Multicolor 3D Printing: Convert textured models into color regions for compatible multicolor printing.

Creator Rewards Initiative

To let more creators experience Hi3D Agent’s new approach to 3D creation, Hi3D is running a Creator Rewards Initiative, with membership and credit rewards available for participants.

Time: September 21 – October 21, 2026

The initiative is running on Hi3D’s official X account. Full participation details and reward information are available via the campaign link.

About Hi3D

Hi3D is an all-in-one AI 3D creation platform developed by Math Magic, combining proprietary high-fidelity AI 3D model, production-oriented tools, and Hi3D Agent. It supports creators and businesses across game development, film and animation, 3D printing, product design, industrial design, jewelry, and other 3D applications.

Contact

Yasmin Zhang

zhangyejinjin@mathmagical.com

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SOURCE Hi3D