NetBrands Corp Signs Hosting Agreement with Simple Mining LLC to Host a Fleet of Hybrid Miners

NetBrands Corp Chose Simple Mining as one of the most reliable partners to host its fleet and have ability to scale up to 25-megawatt expansion as well as data centers buildout!

NetBrands Corp., Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the “Company”) Signed Agreement to host a hybrid fleet of rigs with Simple Mining LLC. This agreement positions the company on a very strong path and optimal performance with excellent pricing per kilowatt and an ability to expand at a company’s pace. Simple Mining provides repair and technical support along with hosting that is currently unmatched in the industry in terms of getting rigs online if there are any inefficiencies or problems. Simple Mining can assist in a buildout of data centers at a very low price per megawatt. The locations in Iowa are known for a good climate that can keep machines running with an excess of 98% up time and a minimum curtailment. After an extensive search of a reliable partner, we have chosen one of the leaders in the industry that had weathered the storm through every market condition and only showed resilience with exponential growth.

NetBrands Corp., already operating through diversified subsidiaries, is doubling down on its commitment to Web 3.0 expansion. This strategic pivot into crypto mining perfectly aligns with the company’s strong interest in acquiring digital and Web 3.0 assets, setting the stage for explosive growth in this cutting-edge segment.

“This partnership allows us to expand at a rapid pace and grow without any slowdown or setbacks,” stated Paul Adler, President & CEO of NetBrands Corp. “We’re excited to start this partnership with Simple Mining and grow our mining capacity with the right partner that had showed resilience to any market conditions.”

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND) please visit new domain name with more information to be added soon:

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with a keen M&A focus on acquiring e-commerce assets and private businesses, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company’s brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company’s revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire