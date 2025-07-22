Randy Pitts – Wichita Mortgage Banker Shares Spring Housing Market Tips for First-Time Buyers

As spring buying season ramps up in Wichita, mortgage banker Randy Pitts helps first-time homebuyers prepare for competitive conditions.

The spring real estate market is officially underway, and for many first-time homebuyers in Wichita, KS, it’s both exciting and intimidating. To help these new buyers feel more confident and prepared, Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad is sharing timely advice for navigating today’s fast-moving housing market.

“As inventory tightens and demand increases during the spring months, it’s crucial that first-time buyers are financially prepared and informed,” said Randy Pitts, a trusted mortgage broker in Wichita, KS. “Getting organized early and having the right support can be the difference between securing your dream home – or missing out.”

First-Time Buyer Tips for Spring 2025

Spring tends to be the busiest time of year in real estate, especially in a growing market like Wichita. For newcomers looking to get ahead, The Mortgage Squad recommends:

Start With a Pre-Approval: Pre-approval from a qualified mortgage banker in Wichita helps buyers understand their budget, strengthens their offers, and speeds up the homebuying process.

Factor in All Costs: Beyond the down payment, buyers should account for closing costs, taxes, insurance, and home maintenance expenses.

Work With a Local Mortgage Expert: A Wichita-based mortgage banker brings local insights and access to a broader range of loan options than big banks or online platforms.

Stay Flexible: With limited listings, buyers should be ready to act fast and keep an open mind during their home search.

Supporting Wichita’s Growing Homebuyer Community

“Buying your first home is one of life’s biggest milestones,” Pitts said. “We’re proud to support local residents by simplifying the mortgage process and offering clear, honest advice every step of the way.”

The Mortgage Squad offers personalized mortgage solutions, fast turnarounds, and ongoing support to ensure clients feel confident from application to closing. Whether you’re buying a bungalow in Riverside or a family home in College Hill, The Mortgage Squad is here to help.

About Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad

Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad is a well-established mortgage broker serving Wichita, KS, offering customized home loan services with a focus on education, accessibility, and local expertise. From first-time buyers to experienced homeowners, the team helps clients secure the best rates and lending options for their unique goals.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their Google Business Profile or explore resources at themortgage-squad.com.

