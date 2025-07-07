Climate First Bank and Orlando Gay Chorus Launch Pride Banking Partnership

Climate First Bank and Orlando Gay Chorus Announce Partnership Dedicated to Supporting the LGBTQIA+ Community

Climate First Bank ( www.climatefirstbank.com ), the world’s first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, is proud to announce its newest Pride Banking partner: the Orlando Gay Chorus. This partnership reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting LGBTQIA+ communities through inclusive financial services and meaningful community engagement.

As part of this collaboration, Climate First Bank will donate $100 to the Orlando Gay Chorus for every new qualifying Pride Checking account* opened. These donations will help fund the Chorus, and further its mission of promoting acceptance and unity through music.

“At Climate First Bank, we believe that true sustainability includes social equity,” said Jennifer Biegemeier, SHRM-CP, SVP, Director of All Things People at Climate First Bank. “Partnering with the Orlando Gay Chorus allows us to celebrate Pride not just in words, but in action, supporting a community that uses music to inspire unity and acceptance.”

The Pride Checking account offers customers a banking experience that aligns with their values. Features include:

$100 donation to Orlando Gay Chorus for every new qualifying account* opened between 07/07/2025-12/31/2025

The ability for customers to use preferred names and pronouns

No monthly maintenance fees

No minimum balance requirement

Free Pride-themed checks

Access to digital budgeting tools

E-Statements

Interest bearing checking account

“We are so excited to partner with Climate First Bank and their Pride Checking account. Inclusive banking that uplifts LGBTQ+ voices like ours here at Orlando Gay Chorus will help us fund the life-saving work of providing a community that affirms diversity through the performing arts,” said Sean Mundyschein, Vice Board Chair and Development Chair of the Orlando Gay Chorus.

This partnership is part of Climate First Bank’s broader Pride Banking initiative, which aims to empower LGBTQIA+ individuals and organizations through accessible, affirming financial tools. By aligning with community-driven groups like the Orlando Gay Chorus, the Bank continues to foster a culture of inclusion, visibility, and impact. Where every account opened becomes a step toward positive change.

For more information or to open a Pride Checking account, visit: https://www.climatefirstbank.com/personal/pride-banking .

*The $100 donation will be made following the establishment of a reoccurring direct deposit totaling $750 of more within 90 days of account opening. Interest rate subject to change at any time. Minimum deposit of $50 required to open account. Minimum balance to earn interest is $0.01.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in the United States since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world’s first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here . Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com .

About Orlando Gay Chorus

Orlando Gay Chorus (OGC) is one of the largest LGBTQ+ mixed choruses in the United States. Rooted in love, OGC was founded on Valentine’s Day 1990, celebrating their 35th Anniversary. Comprised of LGBTQ+ individuals and many allies from all walks of life, all ages, and all backgrounds, OGC warmly welcomes all who would like to join them in their goal of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida and throughout the world. OGC performs at many community engagements, two main stage concerts, numerous intimate cabarets, and private events.

For more information, please visit: www.orlandogaychorus.org .

