Insurity Announces Tennis Legend, Musician, Philanthropist, Pop Culture Icon, and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author John McEnroe as Keynote Speaker for Excellence in Insurance 2025

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that tennis legend, musician, philanthropist, pop culture icon, and #1 New York Times bestselling author John McEnroe will serve as the keynote speaker at its annual Excellence in Insurance conference. The event will take place October 29-31 in Carlsbad, California, bringing together top insurance and MGA executives, thought leaders, and innovators from across the property and casualty industry.





John McEnroe is widely recognized for his accomplishments both on and off the tennis court. The only male player to achieve a world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, he remains one of the most accomplished figures in the history of tennis. Following his athletic career, McEnroe has continued to stay at the forefront of sports and entertainment as a bestselling author, television commentator, and founder of several philanthropic and arts-focused initiatives, including the Johnny Mac Tennis Project and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

“John McEnroe’s boldness, drive, and versatility mirror the spirit of innovation and leadership that defines the P&C industry today,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Revenue Officer at Insurity. “His story of excellence, reinvention, and staying power resonates far beyond tennis, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Excellence in Insurance stage.”

Excellence in Insurance is an exclusive forum that brings together the brightest minds in P&C insurance to exchange ideas, explore new strategies, and address the industry’s most significant challenges. Through high-impact sessions, real-world insights, and peer networking, the event equips attendees with the tools to thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-moving market.

To learn more about the Excellence in Insurance conference, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

