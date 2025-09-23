Nepra Foods Inc. Announces Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement for Award-Winning Naki Manuka Honey

Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF)(FSE:2P6) (“Nepra” or the “Company”), a pioneer in specialty and allergen-free food innovations driving healthier futures, announces an exclusive agreement between Nepra Foods Ltd. and Naki New Zealand, a premier family-owned producer of Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) certified Manuka honey. This strategic partnership positions Nepra as the sole North American distributor and sales team for Naki’s Manuka honey products starting in Q4 2025. Further contract details remain confidential.

Market Research Future’s report “The North American Manuka Honey Market Overview” notes the market, is valued at USD 207 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 393 million by 2035 – delivering a USD 186 million addressable opportunity at a 6% growth rate†. Consumers increasingly embrace the honey’s unique antimicrobial qualities, digestive health, and immune support†† amid growing demand for premium functional foods that align with Nepra’s mission to nourish people and the planet. This partnership is consistent with Nepra’s planned entry into a resilient, consumer facing verticals to diversify into direct-from-source supply chains. Reducing volatility while scaling across all North American markets. Focusing on this leading U.S. market, valued at approximately USD 207 million in 2025†, Nepra’s exclusive distribution strength positions it to capitalize on growing demand for premium natural products.

Naki’s vertical integration as the owner-operator of groves in the Taranaki region ensures end-to-end control-from wild pollination to jar-delivering lab-verified traceability. This quality and potency of Manuka honey typically commands higher pricing premiums over conventional honey due to the limited supply from remote locations, purity testing, and short bloom season. E-commerce platforms open new doors for Nepra to educate and drive growth through marketing and social media campaigns about the benefits of Manuka honey. “Pairing Naki’s award-proven source strength with Nepra’s resources can lead to quality returns,” said William Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods.

Naki New Zealand is a globally renowned supplier-it’s Taranaki-rooted UMF-certified Manuka honey that’s hive-traceable, mirrors Nepra’s sustainability ethos for a greener tomorrow. Naki has been awarded Gold at the 2023 Paris Honey Awards for UMF 20+ Manuka Honey, Gold at the 2021 London Honey Awards for UMF 20+ and UMF 15+ Manuka Honey, and Silver at the 2021 London International Honey Awards for UMF 12+ Manuka Honey.

About Naki New Zealand

Naki New Zealand is a family-run artisan producer of pure, award-winning Manuka honey from New Zealand’s Taranaki region, prioritizing unadulterated quality and sustainability. For more, visit www.nakinewzealand.com.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients, and technical support to produce the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

