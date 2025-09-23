Euronews Experiences Exponential Growth in Programmatic Ad Revenue With Opti Digital

Euronews achieved significant year-over-year growth in programmatic advertising revenue, following the integration of Opti Digital’s wrapper.

Euronews , a global media leader delivering independent news across TV and digital platforms, achieved significant year-over-year growth in programmatic advertising revenue in July 2025, following the integration of Opti Digital’s wrapper .

Partnership

Opti Digital & Euronews

With direct campaigns at the core of its monetization strategy, Euronews aimed to grow programmatic ad revenue without affecting premium deals. Operating across multiple regions and working with a variety of technical partners, the publisher sought a solution that would simplify ad operations, give greater control over inventory, and maintain a seamless experience for its audience.

Following a competitive Request for Proposal process, Euronews adopted Opti Digital’s wrapper in March 2025. The platform provides a flexible, all-in-one solution designed to enhance ad inventory quality, increase demand, and maximize both profitability and overall site performance. Its lightweight setup has safeguarded Euronews’ SEO strategy, made ads load three times faster year-on-year, and preserved key metrics such as Core Web Vitals.

The results were tangible: programmatic revenue saw substantial growth compared with July 2024, prior to full integration. Real-time analytics on ad density, revenue per pageview, revenue per article, and traffic source empowered Euronews to continuously optimize operations while reconciling audience and ad revenue data.

“Opti Digital has been exactly the partner we needed, far exceeding our expectations. Since implementing their solution, we’ve seen exponential growth in digital revenue, ad yield, inventory quality, user experience, and web performance. The time we’ve saved in ad operations has been a game-changer, allowing our team to focus on strategy and growth instead of day-to-day technical processes,” said Tom Roche, VP Digital Commercial Strategy & Revenue Development at Euronews.

“This collaboration with Euronews illustrates how unified platforms are becoming the standard of tomorrow for publishers: they provide full control over ad operations while maximizing revenue, performance, and user experience. We are proud that our solutions deliver these benefits to our partners, while allowing them to retain complete command of their advertising strategy,” said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital.

By centralizing all ad operations into a single platform, the partnership reduced operational complexity and saved significant time for Euronews’ teams, while sustaining audience satisfaction and supporting long-term growth.

SOURCE: Opti Digital

