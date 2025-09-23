Lightwave Logic, Inc. to Attend the 2025 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC)

SVP of Sales and Marketing Dr. Robert Blum to present on September 29

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced that CEO Yves LeMaitre and SVP of Sales and Marketing Dr. Robert Blum, along with additional members of the Lightwave Logic team, will attend the 2025 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), Europe’s premier gathering for optical communications experts, from September 28 to October 2, at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

As part of the Company’s attendance, management has reserved rooms for meetings with industry experts and customers. In addition, Dr. Blum will present on September 29 at the Product Focus Theater from 12:40 to 13:10 local time. Dr. Blum’s presentation is titled “Silicon Photonics Foundry Compatible EO Polymer Hybrid Modulators: From Material to High Reliability Products Ready for Prime Time.”

For additional details about ECOC, please visit the conference website here.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

