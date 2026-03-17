NeoLab AI Raises $5 Million to Build Infrastructure for the AI-Native Era

NeoLab AI today announced that it has raised $5 million in seed funding from undisclosed venture capital firms. The company plans to use the funding to expand its engineering team and accelerate development of its AI infrastructure platform.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has led to an increase in models, agents, and developer tools. However, the infrastructure required to deploy and manage these systems in production environments remains complex and fragmented.

NeoLab AI is developing a platform designed to simplify the deployment and operation of AI systems. The company aims to provide developers with a unified infrastructure layer that integrates orchestration, compute management, monitoring, and scaling.

“AI teams often rely on multiple disconnected systems to manage their infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for NeoLab AI. “Our goal is to provide a centralized platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale AI applications more efficiently.”

As organizations move from experimentation to production-level AI systems, operational challenges such as large-scale inference, workflow coordination, and real-time performance monitoring are becoming increasingly important.

NeoLab AI’s platform is intended to address these challenges by offering tools that streamline infrastructure management without requiring extensive custom development. The company is targeting AI-native startups, developer-focused organizations, and enterprise teams seeking scalable infrastructure solutions.

With continued advances in AI, including autonomous workflows and real-time processing, demand for reliable infrastructure is expected to grow. NeoLab AI plans to introduce additional platform capabilities later this year to further enhance system reliability, deployment speed, and cost efficiency.

The company is currently working with early development partners to refine its platform and adapt to evolving industry requirements.

Media Contact:

Website: https://neolab.build/

Contact person: pr@neolab.build

Contact Name: Herve

SOURCE: NeoLab AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire