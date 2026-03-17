Paradox Broker Launches Platform Providing Access to Institutional Quantitative Trading Strategies

New infrastructure connects professional hedge fund strategies with unified portfolio and risk management

Paradox Broker today announced the launch of its platform providing investors access to institutional quantitative trading strategies developed by professional hedge fund teams.

The platform is designed as an institutional gateway to digital asset markets, enabling clients to allocate capital across multiple systematic strategies within a unified portfolio and risk management framework.

Unlike traditional single-strategy funds, Paradox Broker operates a multi-manager architecture, where independent trading strategies are combined into structured portfolios with dynamic capital allocation.

The platform integrates trading infrastructure across major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, and OKX, while applying centralized risk controls and real-time monitoring across all strategies.

Paradox Broker’s approach is built around the idea that successful investing in digital assets requires not only strong strategies, but also robust portfolio construction, disciplined risk management, and continuous adaptation to changing market conditions.

“Most market participants focus on individual strategies. We focus on the system that allocates capital to them,” said Kirill Mannyanov, Co-Founder (Partnerships & Capital) of Paradox Broker. “In fast-moving 24/7 markets, infrastructure, risk management, and adaptability are what ultimately determine long-term performance.”

The platform provides access to both individual strategies and diversified index-style portfolios, allowing investors to choose between targeted exposure and systematic allocation across multiple trading approaches.

Paradox Broker also offers integrated analytics and reporting tools, giving clients visibility into portfolio performance, strategy behavior, and risk dynamics.

The company is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and focuses on building institutional-grade infrastructure for digital asset investing.

About Paradox Broker

Paradox Broker is an institutional platform providing access to quantitative trading strategies developed by professional hedge fund teams. The platform combines multi-strategy portfolio construction, real-time risk management, and integrated analytics to deliver a structured approach to digital asset investing.

For more information, visit https://paradoxbroker.com

Media Contact

Paradox Broker

Email: press@paradoxbroker.com

SOURCE: Paradox Broker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire