Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces Filing of Financial Statements

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Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) (“Reeflex” or the “Company“) announces that it has filed the following continuous disclosure documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca:

Restated condensed consolidated interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2025;

Audited consolidated annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended August 31, 2025; and

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three months ended November 30, 2025.

Readers are encouraged to review the financial statements and related MD&A for the respective periods, which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The restated condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine month period ended May 31, 2025 reflect adjustments arising from the completion of the Company’s annual audit and the finalization of accounting for the Company’s reverse takeover transaction and acquisition of Coil Solutions Inc. (the “Transaction“), which closed in May 2025.

The audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2025 represent the Company’s first annual financial statements following completion of the Transaction.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

For further information, contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Trevor Conway

Executive Vice President & CFO

(403) 605-6167

Trevor.Conway@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the “About Reeflex” section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “should”, “will” or variations of such words or similar expressions. Reeflex cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex, including expectations and assumptions concerning Reeflex, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Reeflex’s filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Reeflex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire