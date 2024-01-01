Nekome: Nazi Hunter Debuts Narrative Trailer, Unveiling a Personal Revenge Odyssey From Industry Veteran Jeronimo Barrera

Wishlist the Grindhouse-Inspired Action Title Coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company, today unveiled the first look at gameplay in Nekome: Nazi Hunter, a single-player, third-person action title set during the Second World War. Directed by Jeronimo Barrera, Nekome: Nazi Hunter is a personal odyssey of revenge where players take on the role of Vano Nastasu, a young Romani man whose family is brutally murdered at the hands of Nazi soldiers. Inspired by grindhouse cinema, the game follows Vano as he turns from hunted to hunter, carving a blood-soaked path across war-torn Europe. Players can wishlist Nekome: Nazi Hunter now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.









Players can watch Nekome: Nazi Hunter in action in the new narrative trailer here.

In Nekome: Nazi Hunter, every kill is earned and comes with a price. Vano must use everything in his power to survive as he carves a path through his family’s killers, with each encounter requiring a different approach. Players will scout enemy routes, plan their assaults, and strike with precision in a mix of stealth and brutal up-close combat to enact a symphony of violence that makes every attack personal.

“I have built my career on narrative-driven projects, and Nekome: Nazi Hunter is one of my favorite and most personal yet. It’s a story where every design decision supports a single point of view. Nekome: Nazi Hunter tells a story of the Second World War through an intentionally narrow and human lens, grounded in character and consequence,” said ProbablyMonsters General Manager and Game Director Jeronimo Barrera. “Vano is hunting Nazis. He’s doing more than just punching them in the face, as his every move is a calculated act of revenge that transports players into his world.”

Nekome: Nazi Hunter’s mission structure asks players to infiltrate enemy compounds and strategize how vengeance will be executed, using cunning, stealth, and the world around them to stack the odds before the true combat begins. From there, players engage in raw, brutal, and bloody close-quarters fighting, using improvised weapons, targeted strikes, and visceral finishing blows to fight strategically. Notoriety and fear systems add another layer to combat, where enemies may panic, hesitate, or flee based on whether players kill with precision or chaos. These systems track players’ brutality and unpredictability, influencing the enemies’ next actions. Every encounter is the player’s chance to craft a brutal masterpiece, and they must decide just how far they’ll go in the pursuit of righteous vengeance.

To learn more about Nekome: Nazi Hunter, visit the game’s official website and watch the announcement trailer, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for updates, or join the Discord community.

Alongside Nekome: Nazi Hunter, ProbablyMonsters recently revealed Crimson Moon, a Gothic High Renaissance action-adventure RPG built around intense, replayable missions that blend brutal precision with deep character progression. Players battle through a demon-infested city in fast, visceral melee combat that provides an angelic power fantasy to experience alone or with a friend in optional co-op. The game is now available to wishlist on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more, visit Crimson Moon’s official website and watch the announcement trailer, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for updates, or join the Discord community.

Starting today, ProbablyMonsters’ first two releases, Storm Lancers and Ire: A Prologue, are on sale for a limited time. Players can purchase Storm Lancers for $9.99 (50% off) on Steam, Nintendo eShop, and the Epic Games Store, and Ire: A Prologue for $7.99 (60% off) on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its integrated model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team provides operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

Contacts

probablymonsters@berlinrosen.com