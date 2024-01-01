ProbablyMonsters Expands Executive Leadership to Advance Its Next Phase of Portfolio and Publishing Growth

Chief Publishing Officer Jonathan Lander, Chief Marketing Officer David Reid, and Chief Product Officer Mark Subotnick Strengthen Company’s Integrated, Self-Publishing Model

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company focused on building original IP through a focused, scalable development model, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team. Jonathan Lander joins as Chief Publishing Officer, David Reid joins as Chief Marketing Officer, and Mark Subotnick now serves as Chief Product Officer, aligning product leadership with the company’s broader C-suite structure.





The appointments reinforce the company’s integrated development and publishing strategy as it continues scaling a diversified portfolio of original titles. Operating with centralized infrastructure that supports focused development teams, ProbablyMonsters structures its slate across near-, mid-, and long-term projects designed to deliver high-quality, intentionally scoped games built for long-term growth.

“As we continue building a balanced portfolio of original games, strong product and publishing leadership is essential,” said Harold Ryan, founder and CEO of ProbablyMonsters. “Our strategy is grounded in focus and discipline, with a long-term lens. Jonathan, David, and Mark bring the experience and judgment needed to help our teams execute at a high level and deliver great games to market with clarity. We are committed to building an environment where talented developers can do their best work, and that requires both meaningful support and a high-performance bar.”

ProbablyMonsters’ model is designed to give developers the resources, operational clarity, and long-term visibility needed to build original IP with focus. At the same time, the company maintains rigorous expectations around craft, collaboration, and accountability. As it grows, leadership is deliberate about building teams aligned to this standard and prepared to deliver consistently at a high level across game development and publishing from greenlight through launch.

Mark Subotnick now serves as Chief Product Officer, leading development operations and portfolio planning across the company. He previously served as Head of Studios, overseeing development teams across multiple projects. In his role as CPO, Subotnick ensures creative direction and production discipline stay aligned across the portfolio, while continuing to oversee strategic partnerships, business development, and co-development relationships that support the company’s growing slate.

Jonathan Lander joins as Chief Publishing Officer, leading global publishing strategy and commercial operations across the portfolio. Lander previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Product and Publishing Operations at Bethesda Softworks, supporting major releases from Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax Online Studios, id Software, and MachineGames. At ProbablyMonsters, he will guide release planning, franchise development, and long-term publishing strategy as the company continues expanding its internal publishing capabilities.

David Reid joins as Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening the company’s publishing-led go-to-market strategy and overseeing global brand positioning and player engagement across the portfolio. Reid brings more than two decades of global publishing and marketing leadership experience, including senior roles as CMO of Behaviour Interactive, CMO of CCP Games, SVP of Publishing at Trion Worlds, and Director of Xbox Platform Marketing. In this role, he will guide cohesive marketing execution across a growing slate of original titles, aligning brand strategy closely with long-term publishing strategy.

With multiple projects in development through 2026 and beyond, including recently announced titles Crimson Moon and Nekome: Nazi Hunter, ProbablyMonsters continues to advance a diversified portfolio designed to balance creative ambition with operational discipline. The company’s long-term vision remains centered on building enduring original IP, empowering strong teams, and delivering memorable experiences to players through a focused and sustainable model.

To learn more, visit ProbablyMonsters' official website

About ProbablyMonsters



Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its integrated model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team provides operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

