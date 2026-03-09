SimpliGov Named to 2026 GovTech 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year – Advancing Government Workflow Automation for State and Local Agencies

The Company Is Helping More State, City, and County Agencies Streamline Operations and Deliver Faster, Better Citizen Service

SimpliGov, the leader in government forms and workflow automation, has been named to e.Republic‘s GovTech 100 list for 2026. The company has made this prestigious list, which recognizes outfits that are helping state and local governments move from innovation to execution to drive better outcomes for communities, each year since 2021.

SimpliGov has not just maintained its performance year-over-year this decade, it continues to reach new heights annually. Early last year, the company received a significant growth investment from JMI Equity, and it now boasts the highest headcount, largest customer roster, and broadest geographic reach in its history; SimpliGov is doing business with more states, cities, and counties in every region of the United States than any time in its existence.

Its core integrated digital forms, workflow automation, and e-signature solution will soon be augmented with native digital payments, empowering agencies to deliver an uninterrupted end-to-end customer experience. SimpliGov expanded its AI capabilities to make it even simpler for nontechnical personnel to design application forms and workflows that fit the way they do business using basic voice prompts. This furthers its core mission of helping the people on the front lines customize new digital business processes that streamline critical back-end operations, improve service delivery, and increase citizen engagement without having to lean on the IT department.

“As more and more state and local government agencies modernize their back-office workflows and core citizen-facing services, they are concluding that they need forms and automation software that is built specifically for the public sector,” said David O’Connell, CEO, SimpliGov. “Where agencies were once flush with relief awards as recently as a few years ago, federal funds have since dried up somewhat. There is a burgeoning market for government forms and workflow platforms that fit current budgets, solutions that meet regulatory standards, are compatible with legacy infrastructure, and can go live quickly.”

“What sets this year’s GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency required to support agencies at scale, which goes beyond pilots or short-term trends,” said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer, e.Republic.

The entire 2026 GovTech 100 list can be found at https://www.govtech.com/100.

About SimpliGov:

SimpliGov is the government forms and workflow automation platform that helps agencies ditch the paper and move faster with automated workflows. Agencies use SimpliGov to automate processes, save time, cut costs, and fix the paper mess while delivering a better experience for both constituents and staff. The platform provides one place for government workflows – fill, pay, route, automate, sign, and populate – combining modern technology with a human touch, including no-code automation, no silos, and fast support from people who understand government.

