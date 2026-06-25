Nearly Half of Drivers Say They’re Stretching Tire Life to Save Money

Tires Easy offers tire replacement tips as rising vehicle costs and gas prices strain household budgets.

As inflation, rising vehicle ownership costs and gas prices pressure American households, Tires Easy is helping drivers know when tire replacement cannot wait and how to get the most value from the tires they have.

Rising costs are changing how Americans buy tires. According to a recent Circana survey, nearly half of consumers said they have extended the life of their tires to save money, while one-third said they replaced only one or two tires rather than all four. The findings are detailed in Circana’s report, “Stability in Tire Demand May Be Challenged by Consumer Cost-Cutting Behaviors.”

With fuel costs and other vehicle expenses rising, many drivers are looking for practical ways to reduce operating costs while remaining safe.

“Drivers are looking for ways to stretch every dollar, but tires are one area where delaying maintenance for too long can create safety risks,” said Brian Wright, spokesperson for Tires Easy. “The good news is that drivers can take simple steps to extend tire life, improve fuel economy and make well-informed replacement decisions when the time comes.”

Tires Easy recommends that drivers inspect their tires regularly for signs of wear and tear. Tires may need to be replaced if tread depth reaches 2/32 inch, wear appears uneven across the tread, sidewalls show cracks, bulges or other damage, tires lose air pressure frequently, vibration becomes noticeable during normal driving or the tires are more than six years old, depending on their condition and the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Drivers can use either a penny or a nickel to check tread depth. For the penny test, insert a penny into the tread groove with Lincoln’s head facing down. If the top of Lincoln’s head is visible, the tire has reached approximately 2/32 inch of tread and should be replaced.

For drivers who cannot afford to replace all four tires at once, replacing two tires may be an option in some situations. Tires Easy advises drivers to follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations and consult a tire professional before making that decision. When only two tires are replaced, the new tires are typically installed on the rear axle to help maintain vehicle stability. Drivers with all-wheel-drive vehicles should be especially cautious because many AWD systems require tires with similar tread depth and overall diameter to avoid potential drivetrain damage.

Proper tire maintenance can also help drivers improve fuel economy and extend tire life. Tires Easy recommends checking tire pressure at least once a month, rotating tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended interval, keeping wheels properly aligned and replacing tires that are worn or damaged. For example, underinflated tires increase rolling resistance, forcing the engine to work harder and consume more fuel. Tires that are properly inflated, rotated and aligned can help drivers get more miles per gallon.

To help consumers make well-informed tire replacement decisions, Tires Easy has published an updated guide that covers when to replace tires, how long tires last, what to know about replacing two tires and how to maintain tires safely.

Read the full guide at:

https://www.tires-easy.com/blog/tire-replacement/

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire provider headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

Media Contact:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire