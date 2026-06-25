Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP) Expands Technology Portfolio with Launch of Synaptic Quant(TM), Establishing Multi-App Revenue Strategy

Company expands beyond its flagship MOBICARD™ platform with the first AI-powered application in its strategy to build multiple recurring software revenue streams through technology partnerships.

Peer To Peer Network (OTC Pink:PTOP), the technology company behind the MOBICARD™ digital business card platform, today announced the launch of Synaptic Quant™, an artificial intelligence-powered market intelligence application developed through a strategic revenue-sharing partnership with inventor Nicholas Santana.

Check it out at S Y N A P T I C Q U A N T . C O M

The announcement represents another milestone in PTOP’s long-term evolution from a single-product company into a diversified technology solutions company focused on developing, acquiring, marketing, and commercializing innovative software applications.

While MOBICARD™ remains the Company’s flagship platform and primary strategic focus, management believes future growth will come from multiple technology initiatives that can create independent revenue streams while leveraging the Company’s marketing, public company infrastructure, and growing technology ecosystem.

“Peer To Peer Network has always been a technology solutions company,” said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. “MOBICARD™ will continue to be our flagship product and our primary focus, but our vision has always been much larger. We intend to identify innovative technologies, help bring them to market, and create additional revenue opportunities for our shareholders. Synaptic Quant is the first example of that strategy.”

PTOP’s Technology Incubator Strategy

Under its expanding business model, PTOP intends to function as a technology incubator by identifying software applications with significant commercial potential and partnering with inventors and developers through marketing, promotional, and revenue-sharing agreements.

Rather than developing every technology internally, the Company believes strategic partnerships can accelerate growth while allowing entrepreneurs to maintain ownership of their intellectual property.

The executed agreement with Nicholas Santana establishes such a framework, under which PTOP will provide marketing, shareholder awareness, promotional support, and business development services for Synaptic Quant in exchange for a conditional revenue-sharing interest tied to the Company’s ongoing marketing efforts. Ownership and operational control of the Synaptic Quant platform remain with its inventor.

“We are in revenue mode. My objective is to build as many recurring revenue streams as possible through a coordinated technology strategy, with the goal of achieving profitability within the next 12 to 13 months. I want Peer To Peer Network generating revenue from multiple applications, artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise technologies, and other scalable software platforms.

This isn’t a change in direction-it’s who Peer To Peer Network has always been. We’ve always been a technology solutions company focused on building tools that help individuals and businesses improve their lives and operate more efficiently.

Synaptic Quant is an exciting example of that vision. This is Nick Santana’s creation, and the AI behind the platform is truly impressive. It continuously learns, adapts, and evolves. I’ve personally been using the application and have experienced some significant percentage gains using the insights it provides. While every investment carries risk and past performance is not indicative of future results, I’ve been extremely impressed with what I’ve seen so far.

This is only the beginning. We’ll be sharing a much deeper look at Synaptic Quant, its capabilities, and our strategy for the platform in tomorrow’s announcement, stated Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP)

Introducing Synaptic Quant™

Synaptic Quant is an AI-powered market intelligence platform designed to deliver institutional-quality market analysis directly to retail investors through an intuitive mobile experience.

The platform continuously analyzes:

Breaking financial news, SEC filings, FDA announcements, Earnings releases, Merger and acquisition activity, Options flow, and Dark pool activity.

Using advanced artificial intelligence, Synaptic Quant evaluates thousands of market events and identifies high-conviction trading catalysts, presenting users with plain-English explanations, AI confidence scores, and detailed trade plans designed to simplify complex market information.

Among the platform’s capabilities are:

Real-time AI-powered catalyst detection

Institutional-quality options flow analysis

Dark pool monitoring

AI conviction scoring

Historical signal performance

Technical indicators

Complete AI-generated trade planning

Mobile-first interface for retail investors

The platform offers both Pro and Elite subscription tiers designed for traders seeking institutional-grade market intelligence. Pro $20 per month. Elite $40 per month.

Expanding Revenue Opportunities

Management believes that launching additional software platforms alongside MOBICARD™ provides the Company with the opportunity to diversify future revenue sources.

Rather than relying upon a single application, PTOP intends to continue evaluating complementary technologies that align with its expertise in software commercialization, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and enterprise solutions.

The Company believes this diversified approach has the potential to strengthen shareholder value while continuing to invest in the growth and expansion of MOBICARD™, which remains PTOP’s flagship technology platform.

About Peer To Peer Network

Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP) is a technology solutions company focused on developing, marketing, licensing, and commercializing innovative software platforms. The Company’s flagship product, MOBICARD™, is a next-generation digital business card and networking platform designed to transform how professionals connect, share information, and build business relationships.

In addition to MOBICARD™, PTOP intends to pursue strategic partnerships and technology incubation opportunities designed to create additional revenue streams through artificial intelligence, enterprise software, fintech, and other emerging technologies.

For more information visit:

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP’s mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD™ digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard™ – Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ‎Mobicard™ App – App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

ABOUT SYNAPTIC QUANT™

S Y N A P T I C Q U A N T . C O M

Synaptic Quant™ is an artificial intelligence-powered market intelligence platform designed to help retail investors make more informed trading decisions by delivering institutional-quality market analysis through an intuitive mobile experience.

Built by active traders for active traders, Synaptic Quant continuously monitors breaking financial news, SEC filings, FDA announcements, earnings releases, merger and acquisition activity, options flow, dark pool transactions, technical indicators, and other market-moving events. Using advanced artificial intelligence, the platform analyzes thousands of data points in real time to identify high-conviction trading opportunities and presents users with easy-to-understand market insights, AI confidence scores, and detailed trade plans.

Available through Pro and Elite subscription tiers, Synaptic Quant was created to democratize access to sophisticated market intelligence that has traditionally been available only to hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and institutional investors. By combining powerful AI technology with a mobile-first design, Synaptic Quant helps traders of all experience levels better understand market catalysts and react with greater confidence.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company’s newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP’s mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

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