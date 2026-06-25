3M’s Fiber Optic Breakthrough Is Helping Power AI’s Massive Buildout

Originally published on 3M News Center

Inside a modern data center, speed is everything. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, the pressure on technology companies to build and activate massive computing infrastructure fast has never been greater. One of the biggest bottlenecks? Getting large numbers of fiber optic links installed quickly and reliably. Using traditional fiber connections can be a labor-intensive process that is sensitive to contamination. 3M is addressing that challenge with its Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) technology, a fiber-optic interconnect solution designed to simplify connectivity.

The problem with traditional fiber optic connections

Fiber optic cables transmit data light through extremely small optical pathways. Traditional physical-contact connectors require highly precise alignment at the point of contact, often with carefully polished surfaces to maintain signal performance. A single speck of dust can interrupt the connection and require inspection, cleaning or rework.

That level of precision requires specially trained technicians, careful handling and frequent rework, all of which translate into time and cost. For hyperscalers and data center operators racing to bring AI infrastructure online, that can become a significant operational challenge.

A solution that transforms optical connections

3M’s EBO proprietary ferrules use a lens array to expand the optical beam at the connection interface. By spreading the beam wider at the point of contact, it avoids the same kind of direct physical fiber-to-fiber contact used in traditional connectors and eliminates the need for precision polishing and reduces inspection and cleaning. The result is a connector that is more forgiving, more durable and dramatically faster to deploy.

3M debuted its EBO concept in 2019 and the team engineered the technology around three priorities: high-density connectivity for demanding computing environments, manufacturability at scale, and a differentiated, expanded-beam approach that helped 3M become the first to demonstrate single-mode expanded beam at scale.

“3M’s EBO ferrule was designed and engineered to solve a very practical problem for customers – how to make fiber connectivity easier, faster and more reliable in increasingly dense computing environments,” said Alex An, vice president of the Data Center Vertical at 3M. “The industry had been working for years to solve this challenge in single-mode connectivity, and 3M was the first to demonstrate expanded beam optics at scale for these applications. It’s a great example of our teams bringing multiple technology platforms and disciplines together in a many-to-one approach to meet evolving market and technical demands.”

Reducing work from weeks to days

Early customer deployments tell a compelling story. Data center operators using 3M EBO ferrules are reporting significant reductions in network bring-up timelines, in some cases compressing work that once took weeks down to just days. They have also reported strong signal performance in live environments where dust and routine handling are part of normal deployment conditions.

For the world’s largest technology companies, all competing to be first to train and deploy the next generation of AI models, those time savings represent a meaningful competitive advantage. One that, according to 3M, has taken some customers from cautious optimism during a pilot to declaring: “We can’t imagine doing this any other way.”

Innovation built on collaboration

3M EBO technology is the product of close coordination across 3M’s product, lab, marketing, manufacturing and supply chain teams, a model the company is building into its approach across industries. What made the technology possible, according to the team, is a combination distinctive to 3M: materials science expertise, precision manufacturing acumen, and the ability to scale toward the volumes hyperscalers require.

3M EBO represents what the team sees as a major step forward in fiber optic networking, enabling expanded beam optics at scale for single-mode fiber applications. The single-mode fiber applications are exactly those used in modern data centers and in AI networks.

And it is, by design, just the beginning. 3M sees EBO as the foundation of a broader roadmap of data center solutions, with more innovation to come.

FAQ

What is 3M Expanded Beam Optical technology (EBO)?

3M EBO technology is a fiber optic connector solution from 3M that uses a lens array to expand the optical beam at the connection point, eliminating the need for precision polishing and making connections far less sensitive to dust. The result is a faster, simpler and more reliable installation process.

How does 3M EBO technology differ from traditional fiber optic connectors?

Traditional connectors require optical fibers to align precisely at a polished contact point, a process that demands skilled technicians and is highly sensitive to contamination. 3M EBO ferrules expand the beam at the interface, removing the need for direct fiber-to-fiber contact and making connections as simple as plugging in a USB cable.

Why does this technology matter for AI and data centers?

AI model development requires massive, densely networked computing infrastructure that must be built and activated quickly. 3M EBO technology can help reduce data center network bring-up timelines from weeks to days, giving operators a significant speed advantage in a highly competitive market.

What comes next for 3M’s data center connectivity solutions?

3M describes EBO as a critical component in a broader solution-set that spans from construction and the grid to the rack for data center innovation, with plans to continue developing solutions that address the toughest challenges facing hyperscalers and AI infrastructure operators.

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SOURCE: 3M

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire