NAVER D2SF Invests in Game Production AI Startup “Anchor Node”

– Developing automated solutions for game production based on generative AI, automatically generating visual elements such as graphics and motion

– Proven technology and business value through their own games, with a 95% reduction in production costs and 1.25 million downloads, demonstrating gameplay quality

– Exploring partnerships with leading domestic and global game developers, with promising potential for expansion into virtual content beyond games.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER D2SF has made a new investment in “Anchor Node” (CEO Won Jae-ho), a startup developing game production solutions powered by generative AI. Anchor Node’s team consists of industry veterans with over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, possessing extensive expertise and knowledge across all aspects of game production, including producing, development, and artwork.

Anchor Node’s game production AI solution, “GameAIfy,” streamlines the game development process by using AI to automatically generate artwork—such as images, motion, and backgrounds—from just character concepts. Built on AI models specialized in creating game artwork, it offers style-consistent outputs tailored to specific game elements and design concepts. It also includes advanced features to enhance workflow efficiency in game art creation, such as artwork editing, sharing, history management, with tools like Remix, ControlNet, and character customization, making it easy to modify artwork.

Anchor Node has already validated its product value and competitiveness by developing and releasing four games in collaboration with intellectual property (IP) holders, achieving 1.25 million downloads. In terms of production efficiency, they’ve reduced game development time from three years to less than a year and cut production costs by approximately 95%. They also successfully launched a new game title in just two weeks by changing only the artwork within the same design structure, earning positive responses from users.

Based on these achievements, Anchor Node’s GameAIfy has been conducting a Closed Beta Test (CBT) since February 2025 and is discussing specific collaboration plans with renowned domestic and international game developers and publishers. The company plans to participate in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco on March 17 to target the global market. At GDC 2025, GameAIfy will showcase its AI-driven game art solutions at Booth C1872, offering live demos, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities.

Yang Sang-hwan, Head of NAVER D2SF, stated, “While graphic art in game production is time-consuming and costly, AI has not yet been fully integrated into game production workflows.” He added, “Anchor Node is a rare team with a deep understanding of the gaming industry and has demonstrated remarkable results by optimizing AI to quickly penetrate game production environments.” He also expressed investment intentions by saying, “We anticipate expansion not only in games but also as a tool for virtual content production.”

Won Jae-ho, CEO of Anchor Node stated, “With this investment, we will accelerate the advancement of GameAIfy and expand its business.” He continued, “By the second quarter of this year, we plan to add motion and NPC generation features to GameAIfy, transitioning it to OBT.” He further mentioned, “We plan to establish a subsidiary in France by the end of the year and actively target global markets, including Europe.”

Meanwhile, NAVER D2SF has announced four new investments consecutively in 2025, accelerating its startup discovery and investment activities. The company is currently recruiting new investment teams through its website. It also plans to begin accepting applications for the “Campus Technology Startup Competition,” a growth program tailored for student entrepreneurs, in April.

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER’s corporate venturing(CV) arm, taking on greater challenges and fostering more sustainable growth through collaboration with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER is a rare example of a domestic search engine that has maintained its top position in South Korea for over 20 years and has established a strong presence in various business sectors including commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. In addition to its own offerings, NAVER is building a strong global business portfolio through partnerships with industry-leading companies, including Softbank, Poshmark, and Wattpad. NAVER recorded sales of KRW 9.6 trillion (USD 6.9 billion) in 2023. At the same time, under the technological vision of D2(For Developers, By Developers), we are actively developing new technologies and collaboration initiatives to grow into a global tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2startup.com/en

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naver-d2sf-invests-in-game-production-ai-startup-anchor-node-302405527.html

SOURCE NAVER