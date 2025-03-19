Delta Unveils Next-generation Power and Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Also featuring an AI-based Smart Manufacturing Demo Line leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac Sim

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, unveiled today its broad spectrum of next-generation power and liquid cooling solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2025. These solutions are designed to bolster the performance and energy conservation in NVIDIA-enabled AI and HPC data centers, including the newly-launched Power Capacitance Shelves and in-row 1.5MW liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDU). The showcase also demonstrates how Delta’s AI-based Smart Manufacturing Solutions converge with NVIDIA OmniverseTM and NVIDIA Isaac Sim platforms to achieve seamless cyber-physical integration and enhance the productivity and flexibility of smart production processes in diverse manufacturing applications.

Ping Cheng, Delta’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Delta strives to collaborate with our customers to provide smart and energy-efficient solutions capable of accelerating the development of the AI industry while fostering sustainability. Our showcase at this year’s GTC demonstrates innovative power and cooling solutions for AI data centers, quite a few of which were designed with NVIDIA for their next-generation GPU architecture, as well as a smart manufacturing demo line integrated with AI technologies. Moreover, our D-Bot cobot, power and cooling solutions for the NVIDIA MGX platform are also being featured. This comprehensive solutions portfolio for both cloud data centers and edge applications is a testament to Delta’s unique innovation prowess in the AI era.”

Key highlights at the Delta booth #1023 at NVIDIA GTC 2025 include:

AI-based Smart Manufacturing Demo Line

Delta has leveraged its unique smart manufacturing expertise and system integration capabilities to develop 5 smart production scenarios of PC boards assembly, which visitors will have the opportunity to interact with on-site. The AI-based Smart Manufacturing Demo Line features an ecosystem in which Delta’s D-Bot series Collaborative Robots (cobots), Omni® inserter, Integra® modular glue dispensing machine, DIATwin digital twin system, and IIoT-based Line Manager platform, collaborate along with NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac Sim to enable cyber-physical production with virtual reality synchronization, virtual commissioning and product parameter input, smart production recipe generation and management, automated production line changeover, automated collision avoidance, and more.

The IIoT-based Line Manager enables remote control, autonomous production line operations, and data analytics. By uploading product recipe parameters to Line Manager, manufacturers can quickly changeover between different product manufacturing processes while dynamically optimizing process parameters such as processing route and speed, achieving seamless automated mixed-model production.

Power Solutions for AI and HPC Data Centers

Delta is launching a new Power Capacitance Shelf at GTC. Designed to ensure a stable power supply for AI and cloud computing servers, this system boasts built-in lithium-ion capacitors (LIC), high power density and long hold-up time (5-second/15kW load) to perform fast charge / discharge so as to mitigate the GPU dynamic load reflections (AI server EDPP and idle mode transitions) to the AC electricity grid. In addition, the new 19-inch 1RU 66kW AC-DC Server Power Shelf offers industry-leading efficiency up to 97.5%.

In traditional AI data centers, AI servers commonly occupy up to 3/4 of rack space, leaving limited room for power supply, backup power, and power capacitance systems. Delta’s new HVDC server power solution, designed through collaboration with NVIDIA, helps IT managers solve that challenge by offering groundbreaking power supply capacities. The solution includes the newly-developed 72kW AC-DC Server Power Shelf to convert 400-480Vac from the transformer to 800Vdc with efficiency up to 98% while the new 90kW DC-DC Server Power Shelf converts 800Vdc to 50Vdc with efficiency as high as 98.5%. Lastly, Delta is also showcasing new parallel HVDC Modules for 800Vdc to 50/12Vdc power conversion and with power density up to 2,500W/inch3.

The industry’s first ORV3 Inverter Power System for 2.5kVA/230Vac, and the new 2RU compact 22kW Battery Backup System to support 48Vdc systems with up to 60 seconds of backup time and surge load capability, are also featured.

The Delta-designed rack for the NVIDIA MGX platform, offers a 1,400A busbar as well as 42RU manifold, is also exhibited along with key Delta solutions, such as management switches, server cooling solutions, 1RU inverter shelves, 1RU 55kW power shelves (3 phase), 72kW HVDC power shelves and 90kW DC-DC power shelves, 19” power capacitance systems, 2RU 22kW Battery Backup Power, and 4RU L2L CDUs.

Liquid and Air Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers and GPU Systems

The newly-launched 1.5MW L2L (liquid-to-liquid) CDU, approved into the privileged NVIDIA RVL and AVL lists, is specifically designed to handle the thermal management challenges of multiple high-density racks, which can exceed 100kW capacity each. Delta’s liquid cooling solutions showcase also includes Cold Plate Loops, designed for the latest NVIDIA GPU/CPU to operate in conjunction with Delta’s 4RU L2L In-Rack CDUs for NVL72/36 as a complete rack scale cooling solution, as well as the powerful new 6RU in-rack CDU design with 200kW cooling capacity for next-generation chips. Also featured are cutting-edge air cooling options, including the new 3D Vapor Chamber boasting 1000W cooling capacity in a 4RU form factor, server fan achieving 20% performance increase versus prior models, and new rack fans capable of supporting different rack power architectures including HVDC (400-800Vdc).

Passive Components for AI and HPC Data Centers

Delta’s new High Density Power Chokes (dual/quad) support GPU operations under high current, high temperature (up to 150oC) conditions. For power and IT shelves operating in high current (4000-8000A), high voltage (+/-400V), high frequency (10-100MHz) conditions, the newly-launched Core Shell Liquid Cooling Busbars offer power dissipation up to 400kW with ultra-low inductance and superior performance.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) has been a key player in the Americas for 38 years, growing into a dynamic organization with over a thousand employees across the region. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Delta has a robust presence spanning the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada, with strategical offices, R&D centers, manufacturing facilities, and distribution hubs to support its expanding market footprint. In particular, Delta’s R&D and manufacturing center in Plano, TX, showcases its commitment to innovation in automotive powertrains, 5G network solutions, and smart energy infrastructure, all while operating on 100% green electricity.

As a global leader in power and energy solutions, Delta serves a broad spectrum of industries, including IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, building automation, and electric vehicles. In response to the surging demand for AI and cloud computing, Delta is at the forefront of developing next-generation power and cooling solutions for AI-driven data centers and high-performance computing. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development, to help mankind reach sustainable and intelligent energy-saving solutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

