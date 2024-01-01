Analog Way Appoints Jeff Singer as Chief Marketing Officer

Analog Way, a global leader in image processing and video playback solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Singer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this worldwide role, Jeff Singer will lead Analog Way’s global marketing strategy with a strong focus on go-to-market execution, sales enablement, and ownership of the company’s product roadmap and product definition. Drawing on his extensive experience in technical product marketing and a customer-centric approach, he will also contribute to elevating the user experience across all customer touchpoints, ensuring consistent value throughout the customer journey.

“After three years of strong growth, we are entering a new phase focused on expanding our portfolio, strengthening our solutions, and creating even more value for our customers,” said Eric Delmas, CEO of Analog Way. “Jeff brings the strategic vision and execution capability needed to align innovation, market needs, and go-to-market excellence as we continue to shape the future of our industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jeff Singer said: “I’m honored to join Analog Way and work with an organization known for its strong teams and a highly compelling product portfolio. I look forward to collaborating across the company to align product strategy, market needs, and go-to-market execution, and to help drive even greater value for customers worldwide.”

With over 30 years of experience in global marketing and product launches, Jeff Singer has led go-to-market and demand generation strategies for technology-driven organizations worldwide. He previously served as Executive Director of Global Product Marketing at Crestron Electronics, where he developed and led the positioning of strategic platforms across global markets.

With this appointment, Analog Way reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.