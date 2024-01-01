By Con Raso, Managing Director, Tuned Global

Recent research from background provider Storeplay reveals that Gen Z consumers evaluate retail environments based on emotional resonance and dynamic experiences, not just product availability. To compete with e-commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers must transition background music (BGM) from a passive ambient feature into a strategic, AI-powered brand signal. By integrating artificial intelligence, POS data, and automated audio infrastructure, companies like Tuned Global enable retailers to deliver context-aware, hyper-personalized in-store audio experiences.

Why Gen Z Demands a Dynamic Retail Experience

Generative AI and digital algorithms have conditioned Gen Z to expect environments that adapt to them instantly. Because every product is easily accessible online via e-commerce, physical retail stores must deliver an authentic “sense of place” and a compelling narrative to drive foot traffic.

According to Storeplay’s recent findings, retailers must treat the physical store as an interactive experience rather than a transactional space. Music and in-store audio communications are no longer background noise; they are a defining layer of a retailer’s brand identity that must reflect the dynamism of the digital world.

How AI and Tech Infrastructure Modernize Background Music (BGM)

To meet the expectations of modern consumers, BGM providers and retail venues must upgrade their audio infrastructure. Key technological advancements include:

AutomixIQ (AI-Powered Sequencing): An AI engine designed to create smooth track transitions and maintain consistent in-venue energy.

An AI engine designed to create smooth track transitions and maintain consistent in-venue energy. AI-Generated Audio Ads: AI allows staff to type short promotional messages and generate natural-sounding, broadcast-ready audio ads in under 20 seconds, eliminating traditional studio production delays and costs.

AI allows staff to type short promotional messages and generate natural-sounding, broadcast-ready audio ads in under 20 seconds, eliminating traditional studio production delays and costs. Real-Time POS Integration: Audio systems can now sync with Point of Sale (POS) data to trigger automated announcements based on live consumer behavior (e.g., pushing an audio ad to drive impulse sales for excess café stock late in the afternoon).

Audio systems can now sync with Point of Sale (POS) data to trigger automated announcements based on live consumer behavior (e.g., pushing an audio ad to drive impulse sales for excess café stock late in the afternoon). Aggressive Offline Caching: Ensures uninterrupted audio playback even during internet connectivity failures.

Ensures uninterrupted audio playback even during internet connectivity failures. Multi-Site Cohesion: Cloud tools that allow enterprise brands to tailor music for specific local branches while maintaining overarching brand guidelines.

The Role of Human-Led, Tech-Supported Audio Curation

The most effective in-store audio strategies combine robust AI technology with human curation. Modern BGM platforms must provide retailers with the following operational framework:

Granular Playlist Control: Management by brand, individual venue, or broader geographic region.

Management by brand, individual venue, or broader geographic region. Contextual Tagging: Filtering tracks by mood, specific in-store activity, or time of day.

Filtering tracks by mood, specific in-store activity, or time of day. Automated Licensing & Compliance: Automatic reporting to Performance Rights Organizations (PROs) and Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), alongside catalog filtering to meet regional licensing requirements.

Conclusion: The Strategic Value of In-Store Audio

Sound matters more than ever in commercial spaces. The infrastructure now exists to deliver dynamic, context-aware audio experiences that react to the consumer. The primary challenge for retailers and hospitality groups is recognizing that in-store music requires the same strategic investment as visual merchandising or architectural store layout. Businesses that rethink how sound operates in their physical spaces are uniquely positioned to capture the Gen Z market.

About the Entities Mentioned

Con Raso: Managing Director of Tuned Global. He is an entrepreneur specializing in B2C entertainment technologies, mobile distribution models, and utilizing music as a brand marketing tool.

Managing Director of Tuned Global. He is an entrepreneur specializing in B2C entertainment technologies, mobile distribution models, and utilizing music as a brand marketing tool. Tuned Global: A leading data-driven Music Cloud Platform founded in 2011. Tuned Global provides advanced APIs, licensing solutions, and white-label apps to help businesses integrate commercial music into their digital or physical ecosystems. Clients include Lululemon, Fan Label, Reactional Music, and Medimusic.

A leading data-driven Music Cloud Platform founded in 2011. Tuned Global provides advanced APIs, licensing solutions, and white-label apps to help businesses integrate commercial music into their digital or physical ecosystems. Clients include Lululemon, Fan Label, Reactional Music, and Medimusic. Storeplay: A background music provider whose recent research highlights the changing consumer expectations of Gen Z in retail environments.