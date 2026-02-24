Clinch Enhances Its Digital Asset Management (DAM) With Debut of Creative Template Catalog and AI-enabled Atomic Asset-Level Optimization

New Flight Control Feature Provides a Scalable Foundation for Omnichannel Advertising and Influencer-Driven Campaigns

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Clinch , the Agentic AI platform for omnichannel content orchestration, today announced the launch of its Creative Template Catalog, a new feature within Flight Control’s AI-enabled Digital Asset Library. The Catalog offers advertisers a curated library of fully customizable, dynamic ad templates designed around proven best practices by vertical and KPI, and optimized for a wide range of channels, formats, and audiences.

“This represents a major step forward in redefining creative at scale by bringing fragmented creative workflows into a single content orchestration platform,” said Oz Etzioni, CEO & Co-founder of Clinch. “We’re consolidating multiple point solutions across production, asset management, and optimization into one centralized system where data, assets, and strategy work seamlessly together. The Creative Template Catalog gives teams a scalable foundation while enabling AI-driven optimization from the start, reducing operational complexity and freeing teams to focus on strategy and storytelling.”

By establishing flexible creative frameworks upfront, the Creative Template Catalog enables Flight Control’s AI-driven workflows to generate and adapt ad variations quickly while maintaining brand integrity. Advertisers can scale creative across formats, sizes, and channels with confidence, knowing every version adheres to built-in design standards. The Catalog also includes templates that seamlessly combine creator-generated content with brand assets in predefined, brand-safe layouts – ready to activate at scale.

Key Benefits of the Creative Template Catalog:

Accelerated Speed to Market

Launch campaigns faster by starting from proven creative frameworks instead of building from scratch, dramatically reducing production timelines.

Built-in Best Practices by Design

Templates are designed around vertical-specific and KPI-driven best practices, helping ensure high-quality creative from the first iteration.

Scalable, Brand-Safe Creative

Flexible templates allow teams to generate and adapt creative across formats, sizes, and channels while maintaining consistent brand standards.

Atomic Asset-Level Intelligence

AI auto-tags every creative component, giving advertisers granular visibility into performance at the asset level across all ad variants.

Creator + Brand Content, Simplified

Predefined layouts make it easy to combine creator-generated content with brand assets in a way that is compliant, consistent, and ready to scale.

Reduced Cost and Resource Strain

Ideal for teams with limited in-house creative resources, the Catalog minimizes design effort and associated costs while maximizing output.

WITHIN, a full-service digital marketing agency uniting media, creative & commerce, had this to say about its use of the Template Catalog:

“Clinch’s Template Catalog has changed how we approach creative production,” said Piper Brantley, Programmatic Manager at WITHIN. “By connecting it to our product feed, we can dynamically generate thousands of variants instead of building them one by one. That kind of automation is exactly what we need to scale our campaigns more efficiently.”

Advertisers can browse a growing library of categorized templates, each supported by clear descriptions and metadata such as ad type, animation style, and format specifications. All creative elements are automatically tagged via AI, giving teams deep visibility into performance across every asset, along with applied historical performance indicators at the atomic level—unlocking smarter, faster creative optimization.

Clinch’s Creative Template Catalog is available now to all Flight Control users.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

