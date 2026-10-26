Music IP Holdings Launches “Click-Through” License Portal for AI Technology Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Music IP Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today launched a “Click-Through License Portal” that lets AI technology companies license its patented technologies online in minutes. MIH is a leading AI innovation licensing and technology development company setting the standard for authorized AI generation involving existing and new content.

The first-of-its-kind, custom-designed “Click-Through License Portal” allows MIH to quickly and efficiently provide cost-effective patent portfolio licenses to select companies so they can obtain the “freedom to operate” within and across AI markets. The new portal is designed for both technology and content companies that need to license the MIH AI derivatives workflow, Super Fan, Stems and other related patents in the portfolio: https://app.musiciprights.com/company-info

Today’s portal, offered to smaller companies through the MIH Strategic Innovation Partner (SIP) program, is separate from the licensing agreements with large content and technology companies that MIH began announcing in August.

“A great deal of work has gone into this process by our technology, legal and licensing teams. It represents a critical step in MIH’s evolution in 2026. We are laser-focused on protecting content owners and accelerating licenses for AI companies, all while enabling standards and value in the marketplace,” said Daniel Drolet, CEO of MIH.

MIH owns a patent portfolio built for the age of generative AI. The portfolio includes more than 28 patent families and more than 90 issued, allowed and pending assets that together claim the workflow by which AI generation services turn prompts of all types into finished outputs. That workflow runs from intake and interpretation of the request, through checks against rights holders’ content rules, generation, and post-generation review and marking, to controlled delivery under authorization and payment.

“Copyright asks whether something was copied; the MIH patents ask how it was made,” Drolet said. “The MIH portfolio covers those answers across all three major claim categories – methods, systems and software – so rights attach whether or not an output copies anything, and whether or not the output itself can be copyrighted.”

The MIH protections are directed to content in general rather than a single medium, and are being commercialized across music, voice, motion pictures, video, imagery, animation, publishing, and character and franchise IP, as well as name, image and likeness (NIL).

Media Contacts:

David Schwarz, press@musiciprights.com, (202) 905-6614

Kyle Boulia, kyle.boulia@forwardglobal.com

Ashley Hansen, ashley.hansen@forwardglobal.com

About Music IP Holdings, Inc.

Formed in early 2025, Music IP Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is an advanced AI innovation company that develops, files, manages and licenses a growing portfolio of patented technologies governing how AI-generated content is permissioned, generated, marked, distributed, tracked and monetized. The comprehensive portfolio protects both existing content and new AI-generated content while providing AI generation companies with a clear, licensed pathway to drive revenue and accelerate market growth. www.musiciprights.com

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SOURCE Music IP Holdings