NUGEN Audio VisLM 3 Delivers an Array of Tools to Help Professionals Adapt to Evolving Production Workflows

NASHVILLE, OCTOBER 26, 2026 ― NUGEN Audio has launched VisLM 3, the newest generation of its award-winning loudness metering solution, ahead of AES Show 2026: Nashville (Booth 337). Building on the trusted foundation that made VisLM the global industry‑standard loudness reference tool, the new version introduces a significantly expanded feature set designed for today’s increasingly complex production and compliance workflows.

Designed for professionals working across broadcast, post-production, podcasting, music and immersive audio, VisLM 3 combines precise loudness measurement with detailed historical analysis and workflow-driven tools. The result is a comprehensive loudness monitoring environment that gives engineers greater visibility over complex mixes and greater flexibility as production and delivery requirements evolve.

The solution elevates loudness management far beyond traditional metering, with the addition of stem monitoring that allows users to view readings, history traces and loudness distributions from multiple stems within a single instance. This supports increasingly complex mix environments and multi‑deliverable workflows. Timestamped notes bring annotations directly into the plug‑in using NUGEN Audio Jotter software technology, which enables engineers to add comments, flags and time‑specific notes without leaving their session. Additionally, a redesigned interface offers a cleaner, increasingly intuitive and more configurable experience, to improve clarity and speed throughout the production process.

Loudness standards are shifting faster than ever, and VisLM 3 is designed to keep pace. The new version incorporates LDR (Loudness to Dialog Ratio) measurement to support emerging intelligibility and dialog clarity requirements, along with updated presets for EBU R128‑s4 and ATSC A/85:2026‑07. VisLM 3 also introduces a Loudness QC Report export function, for detailed compliance documentation, and expands channel support up to 9.1.6 for immersive and next‑generation audio workflows.

“VisLM 3 reinforces our core message: paying attention to changes in loudness standards, so users don’t have to,” says Freddy Vinehill‑Cliffe, Product Specialist at NUGEN Audio. “The software is built for professionals who need more than a simple loudness meter. It’s a comprehensive loudness environment that gives users a holistic understanding of loudness and helps them to manage increasingly complex mixes and adapt as the industry evolves.”

VisLM 3 retains the reliability and precision that have defined the product for years, with a full set of international and regional presets, including all common loudness standards for streaming, TV and film, and continues to offer integrated, short‑term and momentary loudness, LRA, dialog LRA, True Peak measurement and timecode‑locked loudness history.

VisLM 3 is available now at: nugenaudio.com/vislm. Existing VisLM users can access upgrade options through their NUGEN Audio accounts.