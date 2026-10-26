Girl Rising and the HP Foundation Launch Unmuted, a Global Storytelling Challenge Bringing Young People’s Voices to the World Stage

Open to young people ages 14–25 in any language and any format, the challenge will lead to a documentary film produced by David Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon and a new Girl Rising Story Lab. Oyelowo, Freida Pinto, and Nabila Aguele will serve as judges, with more to be announced

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Girl Rising and the HP Foundation today launched Unmuted, a global storytelling challenge inviting young people ages 14-25 to share their stories, ideas and aspirations. Open to submissions in any language and creative format, Unmuted will bring selected stories to global audiences through a documentary, digital platforms and new opportunities for emerging storytellers.

Selected stories will help shape a documentary film produced in collaboration with Yoruba Saxon, the production company founded by award-winning actor, director and producer David Oyelowo. Selected participants will also have the opportunity to join Girl Rising’s new Story Lab, a virtual programme launching in 2027, where they will develop their storytelling skills alongside mentors from the media and technology industries.

The judging panel will include Oyelowo; actor, producer and Girl Rising Ambassador Freida Pinto; and Malala Fund CEO Nabila Aguele, alongside Girl Rising’s Youth Council. Additional judges will be announced in the coming months.

“Some of the most powerful stories I know came from people who were rarely asked to tell them,” said Oyelowo. “Young people see the world with a clarity and honesty that’s hard to fake. I’m looking forward to working with these young storytellers and helping bring their perspectives to the screen.”

Youth-led movements around the world are underscoring how deeply young people care about the decisions and trends shaping their futures. Their perspectives extend well beyond the issues making headlines. Through Unmuted, Girl Rising and the HP Foundation are inviting young people to share their stories, bringing a wider range of young voices to audiences around the world.

What are you dreaming? What are you questioning? What are you changing?

These are the questions at the heart of Unmuted. Participants can respond through a short video shot on a phone, a poem, a photo essay, an animation, a spoken-word performance, a drawing or another creative format of their choosing. By welcoming submissions in any language and format, the challenge aims to make participation accessible to young people with different backgrounds, abilities, resources and creative interests.

“If you’ve ever felt that no one was asking what you think, this is your invitation,” said Freida Pinto, actor, producer and Girl Rising Ambassador. “Tell your story your way, in your language, in whatever form feels true to you. I’ll be listening, and I hope the world will be too.”

Building on Girl Rising’s storytelling legacy

Storytelling has been at the heart of Girl Rising since its founding. Its landmark 2013 film introduced audiences around the world to nine girls from nine countries and their experiences of pursuing an education.

Unmuted builds on that legacy, shifting the focus from telling stories about young people to creating opportunities for them to tell their own stories, in their own voices.

“One of the things I’ve learned from young people over the years is that they don’t need us to tell them what matters. They already know. What they need are opportunities to tell us, and for us to really listen,” said Christina Lowery, Co-CEO of Girl Rising. “And when we do, we often discover possibilities and solutions that the rest of us have overlooked.”

“Young people have the fresh perspectives, bold ideas and creative energy the world needs to shape its future. Unmuted creates the space for them to think, reflect and tell their stories, in whatever form feels right to them,” said Nabila Aguele, Girl Rising Board Member and CEO, Malala Fund. “These stories have the power to spark change, not just in young people’s own lives, but in their communities and across their countries. I can’t wait to hear their voices, discover their ideas and see the world through their eyes.”

Ten years of partnership with the HP Foundation

Unmuted marks a decade of partnership between Girl Rising and the HP Foundation. Together, their work has reached more than 28 million young people through programmes like TechRISE that build both the social-emotional and digital skills needed to thrive in life and work.

In 2020, their My Story challenge drew more than 800 submissions from over 50 countries. Now, Unmuted brings young people to the forefront once again to hear how they want to learn, create, connect, and grow.

“As a technology company, we’re always thinking about the future of work, but we know work doesn’t look the same for everyone,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. and Executive Director, HP Foundation. “Young people are born innovators and challengers. We want their voices to be heard as we work to define the future together.”

How to take part

Who: Young people aged 14–25, anywhere in the world

Young people aged 14–25, anywhere in the world How: Any language, any format, at https://unmuted.girlrising.org. Girl Rising provides a set of story prompts to help participants get started

Any language, any format, at https://unmuted.girlrising.org. Girl Rising provides a set of story prompts to help participants get started When: Submissions open October 26, 2026 and close January 15, 2027

Submissions open October 26, 2026 and close January 15, 2027 Judging: A youth council and a panel of judges, including David Oyelowo, Freida Pinto, and Nabila Aguele, will review entries in February and March 2027

A youth council and a panel of judges, including David Oyelowo, Freida Pinto, and Nabila Aguele, will review entries in February and March 2027 Recognition: Each eligible participant will receive a certificate of participation. Up to 50 finalists will be featured in a global Story Digest with select stories featured across Girl Rising and the HP Foundation’s channels. Film and Story Lab participants will be drawn from the finalists.

About Girl Rising

Girl Rising is a global organisation working to build a more just and equal world by advancing the rights, agency and opportunities of girls and young people. Through storytelling, education and community-led programmes, Girl Rising equips young people with the skills, confidence and support to shape their lives and their futures. Working across India, Kenya, Guatemala and the United States, Girl Rising has reached millions of people through its films, campaigns and programmes.

About HP Foundation

The HP Foundation is the nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organisation of HP Inc. Its mission is to accelerate the future of work for disconnected communities by expanding access to technology, skills and economic opportunities. It does so through charitable giving, employee volunteering and HP LIFE, its free business and digital skills training programme for students, educators and lifelong learners worldwide.

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