XR JUST WENT MAINSTREAM – AWE RELEASES GAME-CHANGING NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM AWE USA 2025

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks the opening of Augmented World Expo USA 2025 (AWE), the longest-running and largest event dedicated to Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (XR). Over 5,000 attendees, 250 exhibitors, and 450 speakers are gathering to celebrate the 16th anniversary of AWE and share the latest advancements in XR and spatial computing.

This year’s AWE USA promises to be a transformative event for the XR community, marking a pivotal moment in XR’s journey toward mainstream adoption. Focused on the AI+XR imperative, the event highlights the convergence of artificial intelligence and extended reality. A key theme is the shift of XR from a futuristic concept to a present-day reality, with applications in entertainment, education, healthcare, and enterprise. Initiatives like the Gaming Hub, Builders Nexus, and Enterprise VIP Experience serve as central pillars in driving XR’s real-world impact and bringing it into the mainstream.

The Gaming Hub will accelerate the XR gaming industry by bringing together developers, studios, publishers, investors, and content creators. It will feature game showcases, live demos, panels, and exclusive networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and spark new ideas. Simultaneously, the Builders Nexus will provide a dynamic platform for both emerging and established XR builders, offering access to resources, funding opportunities, partnerships, and increased visibility. The Enterprise VIP Experience, sponsored by Niantic Spatial, Inc., will offer curated expo tours, expert-led roundtables, and a dedicated lounge and content track tailored to enterprise professionals scaling XR across their companies.

The 2025 Auggie Awards will take place tomorrow, June 11, at 6 PM Pacific on the AWE Main Stage. With a record number of submissions across 20 categories, this year’s awards show is set to be the biggest yet—celebrating the world’s top XR innovators, awarding the coveted Auggie Trophies, and honoring the newest inductees into the XR Hall of Fame.

To assist journalists in tracking the many announcements being made, here are highlights of today’s planned announcements.

Snap CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel will take the Main Stage at AWE to unveil new updates to Snap’s AR developer platform. On the second floor of the Long Beach Convention Center, Snap will showcase the latest Spectacles activations, with hundreds of creators expected to roam the event wearing them. Additional Snap speakers will share insights throughout the conference, highlighting the future of augmented reality. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of immersive tech, Snap continues to empower AR creators and developers worldwide. Assets here . Contact: cbumgarner@snapchat.com

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will showcase MR and AR demos across various sectors, including entertainment, education, and fitness. During his keynote, Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR at Qualcomm, announced the Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 and emphasized Qualcomm’s role in powering the AI smart glasses revolution. The company is developing the technology needed to make AI glasses fully standalone, with all processing handled directly on-device. Assets here. Contact: rwayne@qti.qualcomm.com

PICO celebrates its 10th anniversary as an XR innovator, marking a decade of advancing virtual and mixed reality solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. With a strong foundation in R&D, PICO has introduced cutting-edge VR/MR hardware and formed impactful partnerships across education, healthcare, training, and entertainment—demonstrating the power of immersive technology to transform how we learn, work, and connect. Assets here . Contact: jia.kim@bytedance.com

Sony Electronics returns with updates to its Spatial Capture system and XYN platform. After a CES debut, the company will showcase new plugins for the Spatial Reality Display and improvements to Mocoppi Pro. Sony enables users to create 3D assets through combined hardware and cloud-powered software. Attendees will also get an exclusive first look at innovations designed to redefine XR experiences. Sony will showcase cutting-edge hardware, including a glasses-free 3D display, motion capture system, and XR headsets, along with groundbreaking software solutions such as Motion Studio and Spatial Capture. Assets here . Contact: allison.mandara@sony.com

XREAL’s CEO Chi Xu keynoted and revealed details on XREAL’s XR glasses—Project Aura—designed specifically for the Android XR platform. The company will also demo the popular XREAL One Series AR glasses with spatial computing capabilities powered by the company’s X1 chip. Attendees can also experience the XREAL EYE, a modular camera attachment enabling 6DOF anchoring on the One Series, as well as the NEO battery pack for extending the mobile AR entertainment experience. Assets here . Contact: gracehalvorsen@lightspeedpr.com

Convai has launched a major upgrade to its AI character platform, introducing a unified suite of tools — Convai Sim, Avatar Studio, and XR Animation Capture — powered by a new Agentic AI Architecture that enables characters to see, remember, reason, and converse in real time. Already used by NASA and hundreds of enterprises, the platform supports always-on, spatially-aware AI agents for immersive training, simulation, and virtual learning environments across both web and XR platforms. Assets here . Contact: purnendu@convai.com

Niantic Spatial, a newly created company spun out from Niantic Labs, is redefining AR with its Visual Positioning System and groundbreaking geospatial AI technology. The company will debut three new partnerships, including a multi-year strategic partnership with Snap to build a shared AI-powered map of the real world. An invite-only Snap/Peridot VPS demo station outside will give a taste of what’s to come. At its lounge area, Niantic Spatial will offer 12 cutting-edge demos showcasing enterprise use cases for spatial technology in warehousing, spatial planning, and immersive entertainment. CTO Brian McClendon will also deliver a keynote. Assets here . Contact: press@nianticspatial.com

Auki Labs will demonstrate real-world solutions in the AR, AI, and robotics space. Visitors can experience seamless AR navigation at the AWE venue by simply scanning a QR code—no app or account required. Alongside partners, Auki Labs will demonstrate Cactus, a platform already used by retail chains in Europe and North America to enhance spatial reasoning for AI, humans, and robots. It enables spatial tasking, location-based data analysis, and robot interaction—bringing retail into the next era. A robot transported from Hong Kong will also deliver visual experiences live at their booth. Assets here . Contact: liza@aukilabs.com

Mass Virtual provides enterprise-grade XR training for aircraft maintenance across various models. While no new product will be announced at AWE, the company continues to collaborate with major aviation partners and is open to onboarding new clients. Their scalable solutions ensure technician readiness and certification. Assets here . Contact: Dolly.Glass@MassVirtual.com

Cellid Inc. showcases its latest AR display innovations at AWE USA, unveiling two next-gen waveguides—R30-FL (C) and C30-AG (C)—offering up to 3x brightness over previous models for sharper, more vivid AR visuals. Also debuting is Cellid’s proprietary software correction technology, which eliminates color irregularities in real time, enhancing image clarity and user comfort. Visitors can experience live demos of glasses-type AR devices powered by Cellid’s award-winning waveguide technology at their booth (#230). Assets here . Contact: michael.kornspan@strategicpr.biz

Clark Synthesis transforms sound into vibration, delivering impactful haptic feedback over large areas for immersive environments. With more than three decades of expertise, they serve theme parks, military use cases, and beyond. At AWE, they will feature rapid five-second VR demos, each illustrating a unique haptic feedback experience. Assets here . Contact: bill@clarksynthesis.com

Bifrost VR introduces Lodestar, a high-precision motion tracking solution tailored for both gaming and enterprise applications. Lodestar performs reliably in all lighting conditions, supports tracking across distances up to 300 feet, and handles multiple users simultaneously. While applicable in gaming, its primary value lies in use cases such as motion capture and asset or personnel tracking in industrial settings. Built on the HID protocol, Lodestar offers millimeter-level accuracy. Assets here . Contact: sam@bifrostvr.com

CREAL will present its Clarity Display at AWE for the first time, following its initial debut at SPIE in January. This recently announced light field display technology is designed around human vision requirements, replicating light just as it behaves in the real world. By delivering ultra-realistic AR visuals with true-to-life depth, the Clarity Display addresses key user pain points such as eye strain and depth mismatch—offering a fully natural and comfortable visual experience. This breakthrough enables prolonged use of AR glasses and paves the way for AR to reach its full potential. Assets here . Contact: karen.liernur@creal.com

Dark Arts Software is launching Trip the Light for download, introducing fresh features like Partner Learning Mode and Mirror Mode—interactive tools for learning Salsa dancing in VR. This year marks the debut of its immersive teaching mode, transforming the experience into a virtual partner dance simulator with motion tracking and scoring. Assets here . Contact: patrick.ascolese@darkartssoftware.com

Ethereal Matter, Inc. is debuting its immersive fitness platform at AWE, following its announcement at GDC. The haptic VR machine will be available for public trials, offering three fun, full-body haptic demos set in immersive environments. Combining tactile feedback and immersive visuals, the platform is engineered for physical engagement and entertainment. Assets here . Contact: scott@ethereal-matter.com

FreeAim is launching its omnidirectional VR shoes to consumers at AWE, with pre-orders opening post-event and shipments starting in July. Retailing at approximately $1,000 for consumers—and three times higher for enterprise—these shoes integrate with SteamVR and are compatible with all Steam titles and select Quest games, promising enhanced immersion through physical movement. Assets here . Contact: ashley@freeaim.com

Infinity Speaks is launching Flowborne Spirit, a paid VR meditation and pseudo-psychedelic experience for Meta Quest. As a “Slow Startup,” the company fuses gamified breathwork and guided visuals. Breathing with a controller placed on the chest propels users through a heart-centered journey designed for healing and introspection. Assets here . Contact: alistair@infinityspeaks.io

Kinneta, in collaboration with XREAL, will unveil the AR and VR expansion of its immersive fitness platform at AWE USA. Enhancements include gamified AR workouts for stationary bikes using XREAL glasses—where users pedal in rhythm-based challenges to earn in-game powerups—and a photorealistic VR running experience through Central Park guided by 3D virtual trainers, with treadmill speed and incline automatically synced via Meta Quest. Assets here . Contact: nahiyan@octonicvr.com

Play for Dream, after debuting their new headset at CES, will present three innovations at AWE: Mixed Reality LBE experiences for arcades, eye-tracking solutions for healthcare, and SteamVR streaming for enhanced gaming—all tailored to broaden their device’s capabilities. Assets here . Contact: wangshifu@yvr.cn

Reality Hack @ MIT is bringing a dynamic slate of activations to AWE, including the Reality Hack @ MIT x Snap LiveAR Hack, daily stage sessions, and WORLDS COLLIDE: the Unofficial Afterparty for the 16th Annual Auggie Awards, Sponsored by Meta. Attendees can explore breakthrough demos at the Nexus Greenroom (Playground PG10), join live hackathons, and catch lightning talks from top XR innovators. With immersive experiences, EEG-driven meditation, and community-driven creation, Reality Hack @ MIT is spotlighting the future of spatial computing—led by the world’s most inventive hackers and creators. Assets here . Contact: jh@horizonpr.com

SenseGlove will demonstrate a surgical VR simulation using haptic gloves and a robotic partner for a full-spectrum tactile experience. Attendees will also get a preview of Project Rembrandt, a next-generation glove designed for high-force robotic applications, although a physical prototype may not yet be available. Assets here . Contact: blanka@senseglove.com

Teledomica is preparing to launch version 2.0 of its virtual meeting platform within weeks. The update allows users to conduct meetings in shared 3D spaces and includes new collaborations with major furniture brands to power virtual product showrooms for more immersive customer engagement. Assets here . Contact: bdebensason@teledomica.com

Thousand Bit Inc. introduces Sinister Inn, a 3–5-minute VR Haunted House experience exclusive to physical haunted attractions. This spine-tingling interactive experience is designed to thrill audiences and enhance seasonal entertainment with immersive storytelling. Assets here . Contact: josephmares@gmail.com

UDEXREAL offers the world’s thinnest and lightest VR glove—just 1.6 ounces. Specializing in elastic sensors and smart wearables, UDEXREAL supports high-precision motion capture across robotics, simulation, and fitness sectors. Assets here . Contact: stacey@udexreal.com

3lb Games is launching new Acceleration Packages and educational programs for GroKit Core, an AI-powered spatial computing toolkit. As a finalist for Best Developer Tool at the AWE Auggie Awards, GroKit Core streamlines XR development with modular components and AI-driven support. Assets here . Contact: lauren.moulder@3lbxr.com

Beautiful Journey LLC introduces a contemplative VR experience for Meta Quest that takes users through life’s stages, culminating in a near-death reflection. With a mixed reality aesthetic, immersive narrative, and custom binaural soundtrack, it promotes gratitude and introspection. Assets here . Contact: simquiroz@gmail.com

ClimbRx is launching at AWE to support neurodivergent children through a digital platform offering therapeutic content, interactive tools, and a private support network. Designed for families and educators, ClimbRx nurtures sensory, emotional, and cognitive development. Assets here . Contact: nicoled@climbrx.com

DoubleMe brings Vivarium to the Gaming Hub at AWE USA, offering a calming nature simulation game for Meta and PICO platforms. A major update in July will introduce new animals, seasonal features, and a 2025 content roadmap. Assets here . Contact: alan.ayala@doubleme.me

Fantastic Voyage Labs launches Destination Lab, a VR platform aimed at addressing workforce shortages in life sciences by providing immersive, stress-free lab training. Featuring adaptive instruction, it accelerates skill development for biotech and clinical roles. Assets here . Contact: julia@fantasticvoyagelabs.com

HKS Inc presents Tranquillume, a multisensory VR installation exploring architecture’s role in mental well-being. Fusing design, neuroscience, and immersive storytelling, the experience aims to restore emotional balance and cognitive clarity. Assets here . Contact: nmohan@hksinc.com

Kopin will present its latest AR/XR solutions for consumer, medical, and defense applications, featuring its groundbreaking NeuralDisplay technology, now available as a physical prototype. This prototype will be part of Kopin’s June Demo Roadshow, with AWE serving as one of its first public showcases. Assets here . Contact: Lsafran@kopin.com

Lumus will present its latest AR optical engines for consumer and immersive applications, featuring the newly optimized Z-30 and high-performance Z-50. The compact Z-30 delivers up to 7,000 nits/Watt for daylight visibility in standard eyeglass frames, while the Z-50 offers a 50° field-of-view for next-gen immersive AR. Both will be showcased at AWE as part of Lumus’ ongoing push toward all-day wearable AR. Assets here . Contact: julie@griffin360.com

Ohhh will debut Camille World, a dynamic platform that empowers creators to build and sell immersive worlds. These environments can be experienced as puzzles or playgrounds and are designed to be continually expanded by the community. Assets here . Contact: contact@ohhh-inc.com

Plai unveils Piano Cafe, a mixed-reality game that transforms learning music theory and chord progressions into a playful cooking challenge. Players use a real piano to generate ingredients and complete recipes, making complex musical concepts tangible and engaging. Assets here . Contact: bini@plai.nyc

R3imagine Immersive introduces Ancient Magic at AWE—an exhibit that blends ancestral wisdom with ethical AI to build immersive worlds centered on narratives from historically marginalized communities. Powered by R3imagineGPT, this experience offers interactive storytelling and sensory immersion, rooted in cultural legacy and future-facing hope. Assets here . Contact: anatola@anatolaaraba.com

RP1 reveals the world’s first Metaverse Browser at AWE, showcasing innovative technologies designed to connect users to limitless 3D content and third-party real-time services. This browser represents a transformative leap in accessing the spatial web, offering unmatched scalability, real-time API integration, and decentralized hosting for immersive, interconnected environments. Assets here . Contact: nassau@rp1.com

StretchSense launches public demonstrations of the Reality XR Gloves at AWE. Attendees can experience controller-free, camera-free motion interaction in virtual environments. Following strong preorders since its March debut, these gloves provide affordable, professional-grade motion capture with AI-enhanced precision, tailored for prosumers, gamers, trainers, and simulation specialists. Priced at $399, they offer seamless integration with major XR platforms. Assets here . Contact: joni.moore@stretchsense.com

LunarG introduces their OpenXR-powered GFXReconstruct—bringing advanced API capture and replay to immersive application development. Debuting live at booth #609, adjacent to the Khronos® Group, this enhanced version of the popular graphics tool introduces OpenXR support for real-time debugging, performance analysis, and optimization in XR environments. Originally built for 3D graphics, GFXReconstruct now empowers XR developers with deep insight into runtime behavior—unlocking smoother development cycles for next-gen immersive applications. Customizable for specific use cases, LunarG’s XR consulting services help teams accelerate innovation with precision tooling and expert guidance. Assets here . Contact: daviddesormeaux@lunarg.com

WEART debuts the TouchDIVER Pro glove at AWE, offering industry-leading multimodal haptic feedback for XR training, virtual prototyping, and immersive experiences. Featuring six actuation points, full-hand tracking, and low-latency connectivity, the glove delivers realistic sensations of force, texture, and temperature. Assets here . Contact: info@weart.it

XRSI – X Reality Safety Intelligence launches the Responsible Data Governance™ (RDG™) Standard 1.0 at AWE. This global framework is designed to build trust and reduce data exposure risks across immersive and AI systems. Covering the full data lifecycle, the RDG™ standard introduces certification pathways and transparency metrics, supported by independent oversight from Cautelare—empowering organizations to demonstrate responsible data stewardship. Assets here . Contact: kavya@xrsi.org

Ailive Inc. is transforming 3D animation with Genaimo, a generative AI platform that lets creators produce high-quality character motion from text, video, or music prompts in seconds. Built for game, XR, and film production, Genaimo streamlines animation with features like motion styling, auto-retargeting, and motion enhancement. Available as a SaaS platform and B2B API, it makes 3D content creation faster, more affordable, and more accessible. Ailive is also developing Ailive Studio, an all-in-one solution for 3D asset generation and automated animation. Assets here . Contact: dohee.lee@ailive.world

Nu Kraken is a fully independent provider of autostereoscopic solutions, focused on bridging the gap between glasses-free 3D displays and the content that animates them. Offering end-to-end support—from design optimization and seamless content integration to technical due diligence—Nu Kraken delivers unbiased, display-agnostic tools tailored for OEMs, manufacturers, and enterprise clients. Assets here . Contact: Silvino Presa: silvino.presa@nukraken.com

Pencil is a robust XR platform that empowers creators to design, prototype, and iterate immersive experiences across AR, VR, and MR with greater speed and intuitive control. It also introduces a fun new way to learn how to draw—by overlaying drawing guides onto real paper, users can trace and follow along using just a pencil, blending mixed reality with hands-on creativity. From streamlining professional workflows to helping beginners grow into master artists, Pencil makes XR more accessible and engaging. Assets here . Contact: hello@pencil-xr.com

Traces is a WebXR immersive experience that chronicles an immigrant’s emotional journey in the U.S. The narrative unfolds through poetic vignettes and memory-imbued artifacts that attach to the user’s body, revealing stories of loss, resilience, and the pursuit of belonging. Traces fosters empathy and connection across diverse cultures and lived experiences. Assets here . Contact: piabehmuaras@gmail.com

GANTASMO fuses generative music with XR visuals to create emotionally driven, multi-sensory performances. After making waves at CES 2025 and the AI Song Contest, they continue to push the limits of AI-driven live entertainment. Assets here . Contact: dtrujillostyle@gmail.com

AirVear merges art, spirituality, and immersive technology by offering augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) art experiences. It allows artists to showcase their work digitally and sell both physical and digital art, including NFTs. Assets here . Contact: dginzburg416@gmail.com

XR Women Global has a strong presence at AWE, with Student Chapter members from Ringling College of Art & Design and Savannah College of Art & Design in attendance. This presence reflects their ongoing commitment to fostering talent and inclusivity in the XR field through a global network, weekly speaker series in the metaverse, in-person symposia, and student-focused programs. Don’t miss their exciting announcements at the XR Women Awards Ceremony—happening Wednesday, June 11 at 4 PM. Contact: Karen@XRconnectED.com

Dreamscapes EdTech debuts Eternal Guardians at AWE—an immersive XR edutech game that turns values into adventure, where children aged 6 to 11 become nature’s protectors through curriculum-aligned missions and story-driven play. Blending fun, learning, and purpose in a kid-friendly metaverse, Eternal Guardians inspires wisdom, compassion, and environmental stewardship. Assets here Contact: anne@theministry.asia

VoxelSensors debuts its groundbreaking SPAES™ (Single Photon Active Event Sensor) technology at AWE—delivering ultra-low-latency, low-power spatial sensing designed to revolutionize immersive experiences and human-computer interaction. Featuring advanced gaze tracking and powered by the PERCEPT AI engine, VoxelSensors offers a limited-access demo for select partners, showcasing how perception-driven models can reshape XR, spatial computing, and next-gen interfaces. Assets here. Contact: karina.kovalenko@voxelsensors.com

poLight ASA showcases its latest innovation at AWE—the first LCoS light engine projector for AR smart glasses integrated with TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology. Developed in collaboration with Goeroptics and OMNIVISION, the compact 28° FOV prototype leverages the OP3011 VGA LCoS microdisplay to deliver enhanced visual clarity and immersive AR performance in a 7.5×7.5×17.0 mm form factor. Attendees can explore exclusive demos of TWedge® TS4 and TLens® autofocus technologies at Booth S31. Assets here . Contact: marcia.barnett@polight.com

MedMicroMaps debuts at AWE with a groundbreaking XR platform revolutionizing life science education through immersive, mission-based learning. Designed for Gen Z students and built in Unity for Meta Quest, the tool transforms medical microbiology into a spatial, gamified journey—featuring interactive mind maps, talking microbes like Phage.i, and scale-accurate visualizations from atoms to cells. Backed by the NSF and piloted in schools and universities, MedMicroMaps bridges the gap between textbook theory and clinical reasoning. Visit Booth S80 to explore the future of microbiology education.. Assets here . Contact: drjane@medmicromaps.com

MultiSet AI will debut the industry’s first scan-agnostic, self-hostable Visual Positioning System (VPS) that converts any LiDAR, photogrammetry, or CAD scan into an AR-ready map in minutes, locking digital content to the physical world with sub-10 cm precision across 100,000+ m² multi-floor, indoor & outdoor industrial sites in all lighting conditions. The platform’s on-prem or fully offline deployment slashes spatial-mapping costs by up to 10× and ships today on iOS, Android, Unity and WebXR. Assets here . Contact: shadnam@multiset.ai

XRAI returns to AWE to unveil its next-generation captioning glasses—building on the success of last year’s AR One. The new model features real-time subtitles, live translation in over 220 languages, AI-generated summaries, and a 700% battery boost, all housed in a sleek, full-lens lightweight design that redefines accessibility and communication on the go. Assets here . Contact: jack@xrai.glass

VTouch debuts the WIZPR Ring at AWE—the world’s first smart ring built for seamless, natural voice-AI interaction. Requiring no wake words or buttons, the WIZPR Ring activates automatically when spoken to, delivering whisper-level voice control even in noisy environments. Powered by proprietary proximity sensing and advanced noise filtering, it enables users to access AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini on the go—hands-free and phone-free. Compact, intuitive, and always ready, WIZPR brings ambient AI to your fingertips. Assets here . Contact: nathan.kim@vtouch.io

Virtual Round Ballers unveils the MVP of its movement-based VR basketball game at AWE, offering an immersive, full-body experience that makes players feel like real athletes. With NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin advising, the game features adaptive AI for inclusive gameplay, trash-talking avatars for extra excitement, and realistic physics to bring the thrill of basketball to life. Early testing at NBA G-League games has garnered rave reviews, and the MVP is now available for early access. Virtual Round Ballers invites testers to help shape the future of the game. Assets here . Contact: cschwarz@virtualroundballers.com

UnBound® Malaysia & Australia unveils its Augmented Reality Learning Management System (AR LMS) at AWE USA. Designed to transform education, the platform combines immersive storytelling, an AI Upskilling System, and adaptive content. Endorsed by MDEC and the Ministry of Digital Malaysia, UnBound® is advancing scalable AR learning across Malaysia and ASEAN. In June 2025, it will also launch the InvestSmart® Financial Literacy AR Game, developed with the Securities Commission Malaysia, supported by Financial Education Network, Malaysia with 25,000+ youth users registered. UnBound® is a proud 2025 Auggie Awards Finalist, representing Malaysia and ASEAN on the global XR stage. Assets here . Contact: marketing@unboundmalaysia.com

LineZero and Uptale unveil next-gen immersive learning at AWE—redefining enterprise training through scalable Mixed and Virtual Reality solutions. As a B Corp-certified Meta Premier Partner, LineZero teams up with Uptale’s no-code XR platform—trusted by 75% of CAC40 companies—to deliver people-first training experiences across healthcare, energy, automotive, and more. From rapid onboarding to high-fidelity simulations, their MR/VR tools empower organizations to upskill teams efficiently, safely, and at scale. Visit LineZero and Uptale at AWE to experience the future of workplace learning in action. Assets here . Contact: jfajardo@linezero.com

Toonsquare is set to debut its AI-driven storytelling and webtoon creation platform, Tooning Plus, at AWE. Designed for both beginners and professionals, Tooning Plus streamlines webtoon production, saving time and reducing labor for content creators, educators, and enthusiasts. Attendees can explore the platform at the K-Metaverse Pavilion (Booth 509), with CEO Hoyoung Lee presenting at the K-Metaverse Session on June 11th. Assets here . Contact: wyatt@tooning.io

Rise Against Hunger is presenting Totems of Hope at AWE, a neuroaesthetic biodigital ritual that explores the relationship between self, others, culture, and nourishment. This immersive experience guides participants through a sensory journey of self-awareness, connection, and embodied generosity. Through augmented reality, neurotechnology, and soundscapes, Totems of Hope offers a deeply symbolic, interactive ceremony that culminates in a collective act of giving. The ritual’s unique blend of culture, mindfulness, and digital technology reflects the importance of nourishment for both the body and the nervous system. Premiering at AWE, Totems of Hope is a finalist for the Auggie Awards in Societal Impact and an official selection for FIVARS. Assets here . Contact: simeone.scaramozzino@gmail.com

Olorama Technology is revolutionizing digital immersion by integrating scent into virtual and augmented reality experiences. Their innovative platform brings over 200 real, heat-free fragrances to various sectors, including retail, gaming, entertainment, museums, and events, adding a new sensory dimension to digital worlds. Whether it’s the smell of the ocean, gunpowder in battle, or the musky scent of a jungle, Olorama enhances the emotional depth and realism of content. With plug-and-play integration, multiple scent activations per device, and customizable scent delivery options, Olorama’s technology offers endless possibilities for immersive experiences. It’s already making waves in gaming, retail, and exhibitions, transforming how users engage with their environments. Assets here . Contact: rporcar@olorama.com

The Diamond Resilience is debuting at AWE with the first immersive metaverse economy for creative professionals. This platform combines blockchain, XR, and intelligent systems to empower creators with tools for career development and business growth. Key features include The Exchange: Smart Business Plaza™ for networking and commerce, and The Academy: Smart Campus Experience™ for learning and career advancement. It aims to provide creators with ownership, access, and sustainability, offering a new model for the digital economy. Assets here . Contact: marlaina@thediamondresilience.com

Sugar Creative is unveiling a new location-based XR experience in partnership with St Albans Museums, powered by Niantic’s Visual Positioning System (VPS). The immersive AR storytelling reimagines the ancient Roman city of Verulamium (now St Albans) through reconstructed Roman ruins, offering visitors interactive content anchored to the real world. This marks an exciting advancement in cultural XR, blending heritage with geospatial technology. Additionally, Sugar Creative is becoming a Niantic Spatial Developer Partner. Assets here . Contact: jason@sugar.agency

Narsun Studios is launching the Visioneers XR Fellowship at AWE to support innovative creators in XR, VR, and spatial computing. The fellowship aims to provide practical support and mentorship to forward-thinking creators by offering subsidized development services, access to senior team members, visibility at AWE, and community exposure. The program is open to creators across various sectors, including education, healthcare, entertainment, and social impact. Applications are now open for those with impactful immersive tech ideas. Assets here . Contact: mansoor@narsunstudios.com

VIRNECT is launching VisionX, its CES Innovation Award-winning AR safety goggles, at AWE VisionX is the first industrial headset to combine augmented reality with an AI agent, offering real-time assistance and safety insights in high-risk environments. The device also supports fine-tuned LLMs, enabling enterprises to keep proprietary data secure without relying on third-party SaaS tools. Designed for industrial use, VisionX empowers frontline workers with smarter, safer, and more efficient workflows. Assets here . Contact: mrparktj@virnect.com

VentR-out is unveiling VR Orienteering at AWE, introducing the first virtual reality simulation of the classic map-and-compass navigation sport. Built for Meta Quest using real-world geographic data, the experience offers orienteers a way to train and build skills without GPS. Designed for standalone VR, the platform features authentic mechanics and a custom terrain pipeline for scalable course creation. VentR-out is currently seeking experienced orienteers and collaborators for feedback and playtesting. Assets here . Contact: elias@ventrout.com

apoc (FAMPPY Inc.) is a WebXR platform that helps brands and IP-driven businesses turn static moments into immersive, interactive digital experiences—no dev team required. From gamified AR missions to 3D storytelling in the browser, apoc makes it easy to create, publish, and share branded content that connects online and offline touchpoints. Used by over 1 million people and 200+ organizations, apoc powers activations that drive engagement, build fandom, and unlock new revenue streams. Now expanding U.S. partnerships through co-created pilots and digital campaigns across retail, entertainment, culture, and education.. Assets here . Contact: peaches@famppy.com

DeoVR will showcase the next evolution of immersive video at AWE, with live demos on Apple Vision Pro. As the leading spatial media and VR180 streaming platform, DeoVR is redefining how we engage with content through passthrough AR, AI-powered tools, interactive “Build Your Own Journey” scenes, multi-user watch parties, and haptics-integrated experiences. Serving both consumer and enterprise markets with white-label streaming solutions, DeoVR supports a thriving creator economy and is actively hiring and open to investment. Assets here . Contact: press@deovr.com

Logilicity Inc. is debuting Anywhere Bungee VR at AWE, introducing its hit Japanese VR bungee jump attraction to global audiences. This immersive experience lets users virtually leap from iconic landmarks like the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in ultra-realistic freefall. A long-running success in Japan, Anywhere Bungee VR has been featured at Tokyo Tower and Abeno Harukas and is now showcased in a special preview edition at Booth PG4. With patents granted in Japan and pending in 13 countries, Logilicity is seeking international partners for global rollout. Assets here . Contact: nonomura.tetsuya@logilicity.com

Mixel Studio, Inc. is showcasing TheraPlayXR at AWE, a mixed-reality app co-developed with Mott Children’s Hospital to support pediatric patients through movement-based, emotionally supportive play. The team is also developing OrchestrateXR, a platform that empowers educators to create XR lessons as easily as using Google Slides. Visit Booth S45 to learn more. Assets here . Contact: hello@mixelstudio.com

Doublepoint announces collaboration with Snap for integrating advanced wearable gesture control with Snap’s AR headset. Doublepoint also announced a new developer program for indie developers, academics, and small teams. Assets here . Contact: ohto@doublepoint.com

Logibrothers, the award-winning EdTech company behind CODMOS, will showcase its AI-powered learning platform at AWE as part of its U.S. expansion. CODMOS, already used by over 2.5 million students worldwide, equips K–12 learners with future-ready skills through personalized, gamified content and is now launching new initiatives in AI literacy and digital textbooks. Backed by U.S. curriculum standards, Logibrothers aims to bring scalable, inclusive AI education to classrooms nationwide. Assets here . Contact: albert@logibros.com

Team 21 Studio announces that Ilysia, the immersive VR MMORPG, will transition to a free-to-play model this summer, opening the first region, Lavea, to all players at no cost. This exciting update also introduces new content, including levels 11-20, expanding the adventure with solo and party-based quests, dungeons, crafting, and more. As a thank-you to early supporters, all current and past purchasers will receive a Founder’s Pack with exclusive in-game rewards, including a unique glider, title, and cosmetics. Team 21 is excited to welcome more players into the world of Ilysia and continue building this vibrant community. Assets here . Contact: tylerw@team21studio.com

ForgeFX Simulations unveils VORTEX™, an AI-powered VR training platform designed for high-stakes operations in defense, emergency response, and heavy industry. VORTEX features LiDAR-scanned environments, GIS-based planning tools, AI-guided scenarios, and real-time performance tracking. It supports multi-user training and is deployable across XR platforms including Meta Quest, Pico, HTC Vive, and PC VR. Built on Unity with modular architecture, it integrates with tools like Unity Sentis and Convai. VORTEX helps organizations reduce training risks and enhance decision-making. Assets here . Contact: kristen.cox@forgefx.com

Virtual Reality Xperience (VRX) announces major progress on Fatherhood Legacy, a groundbreaking cinematic VR adventure launching in 2026 on Meta Quest 3, and is actively seeking strategic funding to support its release and broader VR initiatives. The studio continues to diversify with action title Shooting Stars (coming 2025) and educational XR workshops that empower new creators and promote tech literacy. VRX will showcase Fatherhood Legacy at the Augmented World Expo, June 10–12 in Long Beach, CA. Assets here . Contact: jwilliams@vrxconnect.com

ARGO introduces INSPHOTO, an event photo booth that can be easily and conveniently installed in any space desired by customers at any time. Assets here . Contact: eugene@argokr.com

Fulldome.pro’s Reality Dome platform offers a next-gen XR and group VR venue with wrap-around visuals and floor-to-ceiling projection, perfect for virtual productions and digital art without headsets. They provide turnkey and custom solutions—including media servers, auto-calibration, and broad content compatibility—for both mobile and permanent installations worldwide. Assets here . Contact: gt@fulldome.pro

Ministry XR is making waves at AWE with its modular Spatial Product & System powering immersive solutions across education, tourism, and enterprise. From mobile to headset, their tech blends Southeast Asia’s creative firepower with smart, scalable spatial design. Assets here . Contact: anne@theministry.asia

Infinadeck is showcasing the Infinadeck Portal at AWE—a groundbreaking, scalable XR platform that enables natural, multi-user movement through immersive virtual environments. Building on over a decade of innovation in omni-directional treadmill technology, the Portal delivers unmatched realism and spatial presence for enterprise training, simulation, and collaboration across industries. Assets here . Contact: pmartin@infinadeck.com

Maradin is unveiling its new laser-based scanning (LBS) display platform for XR glasses at AWE, delivering full-color, 720p resolution and a wide 50° field-of-view in a compact 1.4cc form factor. Designed for seamless integration into both waveguide and retinal display architectures, the platform empowers OEMs to create lightweight, all-day wearable smart glasses with high visual performance and low power consumption. Assets here . Contact: jh@horizonpr.com

Silversea Media specializes in 3D, XR, and digital twin technologies, offering innovative solutions that integrate technology, data, and design to create immersive digital experiences. Focused on the Metaverse, AI-driven environments push the boundaries of virtual spaces, enabling the creation of engaging virtual worlds that enhance user interaction. VRealab Virtual Lab takes STEM education to the next level with a student-centric, immersive experience, allowing primary, secondary, and high school students to perform true-to-life lab experiments in a fun, risk-free VR environment. Assets here . Contact: miko.yong@silversea-media.com

Ringling College of Art + Design will present the recent acquisition of 25 Apple Vision Pro headsets and their role in transforming the immersive media curriculum. The College is also strengthening its ongoing partnership with XR Women to promote diversity and collaboration in the XR space. Additionally, student work developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital’s pain management group for Sickle Cell patients will be showcased, demonstrating the real-world application of creative talent. Assets here . Contact: mmurphy@c.ringling.edu

STYLY launched “STYLY World Canvas,” a powerful new solution that lets anyone simply launch XR experiences across multiple global locations—right from the STYLY Studio platform. For example, whether you want to wrap Tokyo Tower, the Eiffel Tower, and Sagrada Familia simultaneously in your brand’s signature colors, or realize a large-scale promotional plan involving cities across the globe, it’s all completed by designing in STYLY Studio and hitting the publish button. Assets here. Contact: info@styly.inc

About AWE:

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world’s leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

AWE USA 2025 marks the 16th edition of the must attend global XR industry event; now for the second time in our new home in Long Beach, California.

The 3-day AR VR conference is packed with sessions from 450+ top speakers across 14 tracks; covering tech and applications in many verticals. The Expo Hall features over 250 exhibitors offering hands-on experience with the latest spatial computing technologies.

Pre-conference workshops, community meetups, and networking opportunities give guests numerous ways to connect, learn, and grow their XR businesses at AWE USA.

