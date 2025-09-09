Moore Chief Communications Officer Laura Hunt Named to 2025 PRNEWS People of the Year List

Award recognizes Hunt’s role in advancing corporate communications and driving strategic innovation.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moore, the leader in constituent experience management (CXM), announced that Chief Communications Officer Laura Hunt has received the 2025 PRNEWS People of the Year Award in the Chief Communicators category. Hunt was recognized for advancing corporate communications by aligning communication strategies with business goals and driving communication innovation.

PRNEWS, the communications industry’s go-to source for education, inspiration and recognition, annually selects a group of communication leaders for the People of the Year Award. The list highlights innovators, trailblazers and changemakers redefining the future of public relations and communications.

“Receiving the PRNEWS People of the Year Award is an incredible honor,” Hunt said. “I have the privilege of working with people who bring passion and collaboration to everything they do. This award is a celebration of our shared vision to push boundaries, lead with innovation and fuel growth for our clients.”

In addition to serving as Moore’s Chief Communications Officer, Hunt leads the company’s communications business sector. Under her leadership, Moore has consistently delivered multi-channel strategies that elevated client brand reputations and drove measurable impact. She also led the creation of Moore PSAdirect, Moore GIVEfluential and Moore TRUSTbuilder, tools that reinvent how purpose-driven organizations use media, AI, social platforms and more to build their brands.

“Congratulations to Laura on this well-deserved recognition,” said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. “Through her leadership, communications have become a powerful driver of alignment, culture and reputation, ensuring Moore is strong from within and recognized as the leader in fundraising and innovation across our industry.”

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

To learn more, visit wearemoore.com .

Media Contact

Mac McKeever

mmckeever@wearemoore.com

207-841-6110

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-chief-communications-officer-laura-hunt-named-to-2025-prnews-people-of-the-year-list-302550110.html

SOURCE Moore